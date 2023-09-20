Town of East Hampton, NY, Expands Permitting Partnership with OpenGov

By growing its partnership with OpenGov, the Town will have even more access to tools to improve operational efficiency.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Wanting to expand the support its departments received by offering them top-tier solutions, the Town of East Hampton has decided to grow its partnership with OpenGov to include its fire department.Located just 90 minutes from Manhattan, the Town of East Hampton has always been dedicated to providing top-notch services to its residents. In support of this focus, the Town had previously adopted OpenGov Permitting & Licensing to eliminate time-consuming manual steps in the permitting process by offering residents an online portal. When the Town wanted to do even more with its resources to support the local fire department, it turned again to OpenGov to expand its existing partnership.By growing its partnership with OpenGov, the Town will have even more access to tools to improve operational efficiency. The system will help expedite permits by 4x-5x, enabling more access to online self-services for residents. Further, the added convenience of integrated online payments will help streamline the work of staff while also improving resident satisfaction.The Town of East Hampton joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.