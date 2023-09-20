PolyQuest expands capabilities with acquisition of Baker Transportation in Williamsburg County.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – PolyQuest Inc. (PolyQuest), a thermoplastic resin distributor, today announced it will acquire Baker Transportation, Inc. (Baker Transportation) in Williamsburg County. Through the acquisition, the company aims to expand its capability to deliver resin products to customers in the bottle, sheet, strapping, film, fiber, compounding and injection molding markets. The acquisition will create 25 new jobs.

PolyQuest has U.S. facilities in Darlington and Florence, South Carolina; Farmingdale, New York; and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. The company also has a European office in Austria.

Founded in 1987 by Billy and Leila Baker, Baker Transportation is adjacent to the Interstate 95, Interstate 20 and Interstate 26 corridors in Cades, allowing seamless access to domestic distribution routes, as well as the ports of Wilmington, Charleston and Savannah.

The Baker family will continue to oversee all transactional aspects of the business located at 4021 North Williamsburg County Highway, Lake City. Once the transaction is complete in early October, the new entity name will be Baker Transportation, LLC.

QUOTES

“Although PolyQuest will continue buying freight services from existing freight vendors, the Baker acquisition promotes extreme flexibility in tailoring freight and logistics solutions for both PolyQuest’s and Baker Transportation’s current business partners.” -PolyQuest CEO John Marinelli

“South Carolina is proud of the opportunities Baker Transportation has provided for the citizens of Williamsburg County and pleased to see that this acquisition will provide 25 new jobs. We look forward to seeing the company build on its 36-year history.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“By recognizing Baker Transportation’s logistical potential, PolyQuest is taking a significant a step in enhancing its ability to deliver products to its South Carolina customers. As a result, this acquisition will create impactful opportunities in Williamsburg County.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“On behalf of myself and Williamsburg County Council, we extend a warm welcome to PolyQuest as our newest industry partner. We are proud and appreciative of the Baker family and the opportunities they have afforded Williamsburg County citizens over the past four decades. The quality services they have provided in the transportation industry have been exceptional. We appreciate their investment in our community, which has resulted in the creation of 25 new jobs. PolyQuest's partnership with Williamsburg County is a testament to our community's strength and its ability to attract businesses that share our values and commitment to excellence. We look forward to a long-lasting and mutually beneficial partnership with PolyQuest.” -Williamsburg County Supervisor Kelvin C. Washington

