NJ AUTHOR, BUSINESSWOMAN PAT MILLER TALKS SHOP WITH NEWS12NJ’S DELLA CREWS

First time author and NJ businesswoman Pat Miller celebrates the launch of her new book, "Kicking Karma's Ass: Unbelievable Stories of Strength, Resilience and Perseverance, All Told with a Twist of Humor."

Discusses New Book on Overcoming Loss, Rebuilding Business with Gratitude and Positivity

JACKSON, NJ, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey’s own, Pat Miller, author of Kicking Karma’s Ass and owner of Blue Diamond Construction, recently sat down for an interview with News12 NJ’s iconic broadcaster, Della Crews.

In the just aired six-part SpotlightNJ segment, Miller talks about her recent memoir, an inspiring look at overcoming incredible loss – both personal and business – through gratitude and positivity, grieving her husband, mother and father, and brother who all passed in a three-year period, rebuilding her business after almost going broke as a result and how women can truly make it in a man’s world. In Miller’s case, that world is commercial construction where, as an expert metal framer, she is often the only woman on the job, supervising and directing groups of men.

Click the here to see all six parts or visit https://newjersey.news12.com/spotlight-new-jersey-author-shares-inspiration-behind-new-book-kicking-karmas-ass.

By sharing her story, Miller’s aim is to help others who find themselves overwhelmed by grief and life’s circumstances to “phoenix up” and rise from the ashes.

