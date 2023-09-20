SENTA Partners with Advanced ENT & Allergy,Largest Private Practice in Kentucky, First Partnership in Kentucky & Indiana
Advanced ENT & Allergy partners with SENTA Partners, further expanding their footprint in the Southern US to 82 physicians and 66 locations.
They have a long history of providing exceptional ENT & Allergy care to their communities, in addition to a strong dedication to research to advance our field.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, SENTA (“Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians”), proudly announces that Advanced ENT & Allergy is joining the physician led, patient focused alliance. With the addition of Advanced ENT & Allergy, SENTA welcomes a key partner in the Southern US and expands its footprint into two new states. With nearly 170 employees across six locations, this partnership further solidifies SENTA’s substantial growth in 2023.
— Adam Low, CEO, SENTA
Advanced ENT & Allergy is a leading ENT and Allergy practice in the Southern US. For more than 40 years, their team of board-certified otolaryngologists, allergists and medical professionals have provided excellence in clinical care and innovative research for the treatment of ear, nasal and sinus disorders.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the great team at SENTA Partners. This partnership allows us to continue to expand our ability to provide cutting edge, high quality and high value ENT and Allergy care in Kentucky and Indiana,” said Andrew Gould, MD, Advanced ENT & Allergy. “We look forward to drawing on the strengths of SENTA Partners which will allow us to continue to develop and implement improved methods of excellent and efficient ENT and Allergy care.”
“We are thrilled to welcome the physicians and team members of Advanced ENT & Allergy,” said Adam Low, CEO, SENTA. “They have a long history of providing exceptional ENT & Allergy care to their communities, in addition to a strong dedication to research to advance our field. Advanced ENT & Allergy is a great addition to the SENTA team and our vision of continuing to build a network of dedicated physician partners who provide the highest quality patient centered care.”
With the acquisition of Advanced ENT & Allergy, SENTA has grown to over 930 employees, including 180 providers across 66 locations in seven states. If interested in learning more about ENT and Allergy partnerships with SENTA, contact the Chief Development Officer, Zack Usilton at Zack.Usilton@SENTAPartners.com.
ABOUT SENTA PARTNERS
Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians (SENTA) is a leading community of the finest ENT and Allergy/Immunology specialists in the Southern region. SENTA provides the highest quality allergy, asthma, immunology, and otolaryngology care leading to better patient outcomes. Founded in 2019 with an investment from Shore Capital Partners, SENTA provides strategic, operational, and administrative support to our ENT and Allergy partner practices, empowering physicians to focus on their patients. For additional information on SENTA, please visit www.sentapartners.com.
ABOUT SHORE CAPITAL PARTNERS
Shore Capital, a Chicago based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in microcap companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk, through access to capital, world class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2022 Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 3x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for being the global leader in Private Equity total deal volume. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has over $6 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information, please visit www.shorecp.com.
