Traffic Advisory for September 19 - 24, 2023

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

ALLSTON/BRIGHTON

ALLSTON BRIGHTON PARADE – Sunday, September 24, 2023

The annual Allston/Brighton Parade will be kicking off at 1 p.m.. In addition to the parade, there will be the annual Brian J. Honan 5K Run/Walk which will begin on Brighton Avenue at Linden Street at 12 p.m. – ending on Brighton Avenue opposite 161 Brighton Avenue using much of the same route as the parade.

Parking restrictions and street closures will be in place on the following streets:

Staging Area for Parade and Road Race Route:

Brighton Avenue, Northside, outbound roadway, from Malvern Street to Harvard Avenue

Faneuil Street, Southside (park side), from opposite Adair Street to opposite #365 Faneuil Street

Tremont Street, Northside (school side), from Washington Street to Tip Top Street

Parade and Road Race Route:

Brighton Avenue, Northside, outbound roadway, from Harvard Avenue to Cambridge Street

Cambridge Street, Both sides, from Brighton Avenue to Washington Street

Washington Street, Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Oak Square

DORCHESTER

Closure to support an MBTA project:

Weekend Closure Scheduled for Norfolk Avenue, September 22-25. Buses will replace trains on the Fairmount Line. Traffic will be detoured to major streets:

Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Magazine Street and Massachusetts Avenue

Westbound traffic will be detoured to Columbia Road, Dudley Street, and Magazine Street

More information at mbta.com

FENWAY

Concert at Fenway Park - Gorillaz, Tuesday, September 19 2023.

Gorillaz will be having a concert at Fenway Park. The concert is scheduled to run from 6:30 – 10:30 p.m. Parking restrictions will be in place from 3 - 11:59 p.m. at the following locations:

Brookline Avenue, Both sides from Overland Street to Lansdowne Street

Overland Street, Southside (even side), from Brookline Avenue to Beacon Street

Boylston Street, Southside from opposite Ipswich Street, near Fenway Park, to Brookline Avenue

Lansdowne Street, Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Ipswich Street, Northside (Fenway Park side), from Lansdowne Street to Boylston Street

Van Ness Street, Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

Jersey Street, Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Brookline Avenue

Richard B. Ross Way, Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Boylston Street

Boylston Street, North side, from Jersey Street to Kilmarnock Street

Jersey Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Van Ness Street

Overland Street, Northside (odd side), from Brookline Avenue to Beacon Street

Taste of Fenway, Van Ness Street – Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Taste of Fenway will be taking place on Van Ness Street between Richard Ross Way and Kilmarnock Street. This is a fundraising event for the Fenway Community Development Corporation which is a non-profit organization that works to improve the economic and social well-being of low and moderate-income people. The event which is scheduled to run from 5 - 7 p.m. will feature celebrity chefs, food tastings, and live music, among other activities. This event has an expectation of attracting up to 500 people, with setup beginning at 2 p.m. and break down finishing by 8 p.m.

Parking restrictions will be in place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the following street:

Van Ness Street, Both sides, from Richard B. Ross Way to Kilmarnock Street

HYDE PARK

Fairmount Hill Neighborhood Association Annual Yard Sale - Sunday, September 17, 2023

The Fairmount Hill Neighborhood Association will be holding its annual neighborhood yard sale on Highland Street between Milton Avenue and Fairmount Avenue. Parking restrictions will be in place on the following street:

Highland Street, Hyde Park, North side (even side), from Milton Avenue to Fairmount Street.

SOUTH BOSTON

Colin’s Joy 5K Road Race – Saturday, September 23, 2023

A road race, known as Colin’s Joy 5K will be taking place in South Boston. Part of the event consists of running 100-yard youth dashes between O Street and P Street on East Broadway. The route of the 5K starts on East Broadway heading easterly to Day Boulevard, right onto Day Boulevard, proceeding to Head Island, around Head Island Causeway, around the outer walkway of Castle Island to Fort Independence and reverse direction back to 866 East Broadway.

Parking restrictions will be in place Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the following street:

East Broadway, Both sides, from O Street to P Street.

South Boston Street Festival – Saturday, September 23, 2023

The annual South Boston Street Festival will be held on East Broadway, between I Street and L Street, with access being maintained eastbound to Emerson Street and also partly on K Street from East Broadway to Emerson Street.

Parking restrictions and street closures will be in place on the following streets:

East Broadway, Both sides, from I Street to L Street

Municipal Parking Lot off East Broadway by the Boston Public Library, All spaces within parking lot

L Street, West side (odd side), from L Street heading southerly for the first two street lights

K Street, Both sides, from East Broadway to Emerson Street

Events such as parades, road races, and street fairs may require road closures to accommodate the activities.