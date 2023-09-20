Embark on an Adventure of Faith and Inspiration with Go and Do Travel’s 'Momentum24 East and West' Cruises in March 2024
I am thrilled to be a part of Momentum East and West, where we can come together, connect with other people of faith, and create lifelong memories.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Go and Do Travel is thrilled to share its highly-anticipated cruise experiences for 2024 — Momentum East and West. These cruise adventures offer individuals a powerful platform to connect with like-minded people, focused on positive growth and creating lifelong memories. With top headliners including Nathan Pacheco, Elaine Dalton, Conlon Bonner, Lisa Valentine Clarke, and many others, this talent-packed lineup is set to provide an unmatched experience for individuals and families.
— Conlon Bonner
Momentum East, departing on March 17, and Momentum West, setting sail on March 30, are designed to provide an incredible experience for individuals seeking inspiration and connection. Both cruises will offer a unique opportunity to connect with other people of faith, fostering an environment of friendship and shared values.
At the heart of the Momentum cruises is the power of connection. Participants will engage with dynamic presenters who will inspire, uplift, and entertain them throughout the journey. The evenings will come alive with captivating entertainment, leaving guests with unforgettable memories to cherish for a lifetime.
Conlon Bonner, a renowned pop and gospel singer, shared his excitement about the upcoming cruises. "I am thrilled to be a part of Momentum East and West, where we can come together, connect with other people of faith, and create lifelong memories," Bonner said. "The cruise organizers have created a unique opportunity to be surrounded by like-minded individuals ready to foster and cultivate new relationships in a powerful way.”
Go and Do Travel is committed to delivering unforgettable experiences, and Momentum East and West are no exception. These cruises provide a remarkable opportunity to embark on a spirit-filled environment, while surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of the sea. The combination of engaging presenters, evening entertainment, and a spirit of togetherness makes Momentum East and West the ultimate choice for an extraordinary cruise experience with family and friends.
For more information, registration details, and booking inquiries, please visit www.goanddotravel.com
Michelle Moore
Moore PR
michelle@mooreprgroup.com