The President of Turkmenistan took part in the first meeting of multilateral cooperation “C5+1”

20/09/2023

On September 19, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who is on a working visit to New York to participate in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, took part in the first meeting of multilateral cooperation “C5+1”.

The summit was an important opportunity to discuss a range of issues, including regional security, trade and connectivity, climate change and ongoing reforms to improve governance and the rule of law.

When building international relations, the Turkmen state proceeds from the importance of considering the interests of all parties on the basis of goodwill, equality, exchange of best practices and positive ideas. This approach is not only fully complies with the goals and Charter of the UN, but also contributes to the establishment of strong interstate contacts, mutual understanding and trust, including with neighboring countries in the region and with the United States of America.

As known, Turkmenistan successfully cooperates with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, both - in the framework of the largest international organizations and authoritative regional structures and within the “C5+1” diplomatic platform.

Since its establishment in 2015, this mechanism has proved itself as an effective regional platform for increasing economic cooperation, maintaining security, and sustainable development in Central Asia. At the same time, over the years, the dialogue “USA - Central Asian countries” has been expanded through interaction at the ministerial level, expert meetings and the activities of thematic working groups on economics, energy and environment and security.

In 2022 was established the Secretariat of the “C5+1” to identify formal procedures, define and promote shared priorities, coordinate communications among participating governments and to plan high-level ministerial meetings and other events. Currently, the “C5+1” continues to work together to strengthen the security, stability and prosperity of the Central Asian region.