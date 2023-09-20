The President of Turkmenistan spoke at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly

20/09/2023

On September 19, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov took part in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The agenda of the current session included a wide range of issues related to such important areas as promoting sustainable economic growth and sustainable development, maintaining peace and security on the planet, countering global challenges and threats of our time, ecology and environmental protection, human rights, etc.

The head of Turkmenistan voiced the priority positions of our country on pressing issues of regional and global scale, as well as new creative initiatives aimed at further expanding effective international cooperation that meets the interests of general well-being and progress.

As President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted, it is a sense of the highest responsibility that today should unite all 193 member countries of the Organization, each of which, regardless of geographical location, population size, volume of the economy, socio-political model, is called upon and capable of making an important contribution to solving problems facing the Community of Nations.

For many years, Turkmenistan has firmly and persistently defended the principle of indivisibility of security, its integrity, the inseparability of its various aspects from each other, the head of state continued, expressing the conviction that military and political security cannot be considered in isolation from economic, environmental, tecnogenic, energy, transport, food, biological, information security. None of the listed areas can be secondary or irrelevant, and their solution can be postponed to a later date.

The President of Turkmenistan emphasized that the main task of the UN is to ensure an integral approach to the problem of security, to mobilize the experience, competencies, ideas and initiatives available to member states in a creative way, to move away from short-term benefits and advantages in the name of achieving truly fateful goals, which will ensure lasting peace, security and development for the long term.

Speaking about the role of the UN in the modern world, Head of State Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that, like all the past decades since its founding, the UN today is the only universal and legitimate organization responsible for maintaining peace and ensuring universal and comprehensive security and sustainability of modern architecture of international relations.

In this regard, the importance of consistent and persistent use of the Organization’s potential, its political and diplomatic tools, and moral authority for a balanced, non-ideologized assessment of current events and trends, overcoming distrust and confrontational tension in world politics and identifying prospects for compromise and mutual consideration of interests was stated.

In this context, a number of initiatives of Turkmenistan were announced. In particular, it was proposed to begin discussing the possibilities of developing a Global Security Strategy based on the principles of the UN Charter and generally accepted norms of international law, taking into account current realities and trends in world development.

It was emphasized that such a Strategy should reflect the presence, along with traditional ones, of new risk factors that have emerged recently. Our country, as noted, considers it necessary to include a number of areas of UN activity, in particular: preventive diplomacy as a tool for preventing and neutralizing conflicts; using the potential of neutrality for the peaceful, political and diplomatic settlement of disputes and contradictions; restoration of a culture of trusting dialogue based on the Resolutions of the UN General Assembly on the declaration of 2021 as the International Year of Peace and Trust and 2023 as the “International Year of Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace,” the relevance of which has been confirmed by time.

Expressing his conviction that the time has come to launch an inclusive, full-format and systemic dialogue between Central Asia and the UN, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that Turkmenistan respectfully invites partners to its start. In this regard, an initiative was voiced to create, under the auspices of the UN, the format of the Conference on Security in Central Asia and adjacent zones, the purpose of which is to develop approaches and solutions aimed at bringing closer and synchronizing the efforts of the Central Asian countries and the world community, international organizations, financial and economic institutions in ensuring sustainable, conflict-free development of this region. At the same time, readiness was expressed to hold the first Meeting in Ashgabat in 2024.

The head of state emphasized that among the key areas of UN activity in the coming years, Turkmenistan is considering solving pressing climate and environmental problems. Among them, issues related to global methane obligations were highlighted.

As noted, with accession to the Paris Climate Agreement in 2017, a number of relevant national programs were adopted in our country. National measures are being carried out at a priority pace in order to reduce and eradicate the negative consequences of methane emissions into the atmosphere. We are talking, first of all, about a phased transition to the introduction and use of modern environmentally friendly and resource-saving technologies, especially in the fields of energy, industry and transport.

At the same time, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized, we welcome the efforts of the world community to implement the Global Methane Commitment.

It was noted that the Turkmen side is counting on substantive cooperation and targeted assistance from specialized UN structures, member countries of the Organization, and other interested partners.

The head of state noted that the time has come here at the UN to pay closer and more effective attention to environmental problems in Central Asia, to overcome a certain inertia in their consideration and to begin targeted and specific measures to form a comprehensive UN environmental strategy for the region with almost 80 -a population of millions, occupying vast areas, possessing unique natural resources and biodiversity and at the same time being in a zone of serious environmental risks.

As an important step in adopting a strategic approach to the environmental problems of Central Asia, a proposal was put forward to establish a specialized structure - the Regional Center for Technologies Related to Climate Change in Central Asia, which would work substantively and systematically on climate issues. In this regard, a readiness was also expressed to provide organizational and technical conditions for the functioning of such a Center in the capital of Turkmenistan - Ashgabat.

Central Asia is also a region directly adjacent to the Caspian Sea.

As a result of many years of cooperation, the coastal countries have developed common key principles of policy in the Caspian Sea, including the adoption of the main document - the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea. Last summer, at the Sixth Caspian Summit in Turkmenistan, all participants firmly confirmed their readiness for close cooperation on environmental issues, the head of state stated, noting that this opens up good opportunities for the beginning of broad and systemic interaction between coastal states and the UN.

In this context, a proposal was made to create the “Caspian Environmental Initiative”, designed to become an international platform for substantive and professional partnership on a wide range of issues related to environmental protection of the Caspian Sea, the conservation of its biological resources, and the solution of a number of pressing environmental problems.

Among the main priorities, the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in the field of transport was highlighted. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan has initiated the creation of effective international platforms for dialogue in this important area, recalling the First UN Global Conference on Sustainable Transport successfully held in Ashgabat in 2016, as well as the International Meeting of Ministers of Transport of Landlocked Developing Countries, organized in cooperation with the UN in our country last summer.

The head of state emphasized that the purposeful work of Turkmenistan was marked by the adoption by the General Assembly of six resolutions in the field of transport initiated by the Turkmen side in recent years alone. Among them is the Resolution “World Sustainable Transport Day” adopted in May this year.

In this regard, based on the provisions of the Resolution, Turkmenistan proposes to convene a high-level meeting on the occasion of World Sustainable Transport Day within the framework of the current session, the head of state said, expressing hope for the assistance of the relevant UN structures in organizing this event in New York.

The most important direction of Turkmenistan’s activities in implementing the SDGs is maximum assistance to the UN in solving the food problem. The COVID-19 pandemic, along with other unfavorable factors, has exposed the vulnerability of precisely those states where this problem has not been solved, where the population does not receive adequate nutrition.

As President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted, unity, integrity and determination are necessary when considering issues related to access of states and regions to food resources, guarantees of adequate nutrition as an inalienable right of any person, a key factor in health and normal physical development, especially of children.

It is obvious that breakthrough solutions are needed here, new approaches that overcome political, ideological, and market barriers.

The head of state emphasized that Turkmenistan is taking the initiative to convene a major international forum on food security under the auspices of the UN in cooperation with the World Food Program, the World Health Organization, the UN Children's Fund and confirmed its readiness to provide conditions for its holding in Ashgabat at the agreed time.

Next year, Turkmenistan and far beyond its borders, including at the UN, will celebrate the 300th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding son of the Turkmen people - poet, thinker, philosopher and public figure Makhtumkuli Fragi.

All cultural humanity pays tribute to the memory and respect of the great humanist, who made a great original contribution not only to world literature, but also to the development of the civilization of the East, and the whole world, said President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

In conclusion, the head of Turkmenistan wished that loyalty to creative plans, ideals of peace, justice, and progress serve as the main and clear guideline in joint work.

The working visit of the President of Turkmenistan to the United States of America continues.