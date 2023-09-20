Elizabeth Helgelien for congress 2024 (NV3) endorsed by national veterans group VFAF Veterans for Trump
Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump endorse former state rep Elizabeth Helgelien for Nevada Congressional district 3 announced Stan Fitzgerald
Elizabeth Helgelien is a true America First patriot that will fight for us in congress , she has our full support.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From the L-Strategies Press Room , the official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots national :
— Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump President
Elizabeth Helgelien earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Corban University in Salem, OR. She is a member of Psi Chi, the International honor society in psychology.
Elizabeth Helgelien is a former State Senator and the youngest female State Senator in the history of Nevada. During her time at the NV legislature, Elizabeth served on the Senate Revenue committee, the Senate Commerce, Labor and Energy committee, as well as the Senate Transportation committee.
Elizabeth Helgelien is a proven conservative who brings common sense to government. Her bulletproof conservative record on the issues earned her a rare 100% American Conservative Union rating. She earned an NRA A-rating in 2011 AND 2018. said Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump president.
The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/
VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669
The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.
https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/643301334/legacy-pac-commences-fundraising-efforts-led-by-mark-finchem-to-help-elect-the-next-generation-of-conservative-leaders/
