Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,853 in the last 365 days.

Vertexcom Product Highlights: CCS Sniffer for EV Charging Communication Diagnostics

Vertexcom CCS Sniffer is an irreplaceable tool for EV charging communication diagnostics.

HSINCHU, TAIWAN, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the electric vehicle (EV) industry continues to surge forward, having a powerful diagnostic tool is not just an advantage, but a necessity for developers of EV charging systems. Enter Vertexcom CCS sniffer—a specialized tool designed to analyze the communication between a charging station (EVSE) and an EV, based on the Combined Charging System (CCS) standard. It defines the highest level of precision and performance in the field.

Comprehensive Monitoring Capabilities
Vertexcom CCS sniffer efficiently monitors all layer 2 power line communication (PLC) between the EVSE and the EV. Its portability and user-friendly design make it an invaluable asset for both experienced developers and newcomers to the EV industry.

Flexible Connectivity Options
Equipped with PLC and Ethernet connectors, the sniffer offers exceptional adaptability. In addition, customizable LED indicators provide instant diagnostic feedback, facilitating decision-making in testing and development.

Precise PWM Signal Detection
The sniffer's ability to detect PWM signals sets it apart as a worthwhile solution in the industry. It accurately measures the frequency, duty cycle, and voltage of the IEC 61851 control pilot (CP), providing developers with crucial insights for optimizing EV charging communications performance.

Tailored Sniffing Modes
Vertexcom CCS sniffer offers the flexibility of operating in either MSDU or MPDU sniffing mode, ensuring optimal performance in various scenarios.

Integration with Vertexcom GreenPHY Chipset for Accurate PSD Calibration
The sniffer enables precise calibration of the power spectral density (PSD) of the transmitted signal. This calibration function is only available for Vertexcom GreenPHY solutions, enhancing its value as a top-tier diagnostic tool.

Vertexcom CCS Sniffer offers a level of precision, flexibility, and integration that makes it a must-have for companies developing EV charging stations, communication controllers, and electric vehicles.

About Vertexcom Technologies
Vertexcom Technologies develops communication chips and networking software for long-range, large-scale IoT, smart grids, and automotive applications. The company offers a complete communication solution including Wi-SUN, HomePlug AV & GreenPHY, HPLC, G3-PLC, and hybrid dual-mode communication solutions. As a contributor to international communication specifications, Vertexcom participates in the development of Wi-SUN FAN 1.1 as well as G3-PLC & RF hybrid dual-mode specification.
For additional information, please visit: www.vertexcom.com

Karvino LU
Vertexcom Technologies
info@vertexcom.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Vertexcom Product Highlights: CCS Sniffer for EV Charging Communication Diagnostics

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more