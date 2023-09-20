Vertexcom Product Highlights: CCS Sniffer for EV Charging Communication Diagnostics
EINPresswire.com/ -- As the electric vehicle (EV) industry continues to surge forward, having a powerful diagnostic tool is not just an advantage, but a necessity for developers of EV charging systems. Enter Vertexcom CCS sniffer—a specialized tool designed to analyze the communication between a charging station (EVSE) and an EV, based on the Combined Charging System (CCS) standard. It defines the highest level of precision and performance in the field.
Comprehensive Monitoring Capabilities
Vertexcom CCS sniffer efficiently monitors all layer 2 power line communication (PLC) between the EVSE and the EV. Its portability and user-friendly design make it an invaluable asset for both experienced developers and newcomers to the EV industry.
Flexible Connectivity Options
Equipped with PLC and Ethernet connectors, the sniffer offers exceptional adaptability. In addition, customizable LED indicators provide instant diagnostic feedback, facilitating decision-making in testing and development.
Precise PWM Signal Detection
The sniffer's ability to detect PWM signals sets it apart as a worthwhile solution in the industry. It accurately measures the frequency, duty cycle, and voltage of the IEC 61851 control pilot (CP), providing developers with crucial insights for optimizing EV charging communications performance.
Tailored Sniffing Modes
Vertexcom CCS sniffer offers the flexibility of operating in either MSDU or MPDU sniffing mode, ensuring optimal performance in various scenarios.
Integration with Vertexcom GreenPHY Chipset for Accurate PSD Calibration
The sniffer enables precise calibration of the power spectral density (PSD) of the transmitted signal. This calibration function is only available for Vertexcom GreenPHY solutions, enhancing its value as a top-tier diagnostic tool.
Vertexcom CCS Sniffer offers a level of precision, flexibility, and integration that makes it a must-have for companies developing EV charging stations, communication controllers, and electric vehicles.
About Vertexcom Technologies
Vertexcom Technologies develops communication chips and networking software for long-range, large-scale IoT, smart grids, and automotive applications. The company offers a complete communication solution including Wi-SUN, HomePlug AV & GreenPHY, HPLC, G3-PLC, and hybrid dual-mode communication solutions. As a contributor to international communication specifications, Vertexcom participates in the development of Wi-SUN FAN 1.1 as well as G3-PLC & RF hybrid dual-mode specification.
For additional information, please visit: www.vertexcom.com
Karvino LU
Comprehensive Monitoring Capabilities
Vertexcom CCS sniffer efficiently monitors all layer 2 power line communication (PLC) between the EVSE and the EV. Its portability and user-friendly design make it an invaluable asset for both experienced developers and newcomers to the EV industry.
Flexible Connectivity Options
Equipped with PLC and Ethernet connectors, the sniffer offers exceptional adaptability. In addition, customizable LED indicators provide instant diagnostic feedback, facilitating decision-making in testing and development.
Precise PWM Signal Detection
The sniffer's ability to detect PWM signals sets it apart as a worthwhile solution in the industry. It accurately measures the frequency, duty cycle, and voltage of the IEC 61851 control pilot (CP), providing developers with crucial insights for optimizing EV charging communications performance.
Tailored Sniffing Modes
Vertexcom CCS sniffer offers the flexibility of operating in either MSDU or MPDU sniffing mode, ensuring optimal performance in various scenarios.
Integration with Vertexcom GreenPHY Chipset for Accurate PSD Calibration
The sniffer enables precise calibration of the power spectral density (PSD) of the transmitted signal. This calibration function is only available for Vertexcom GreenPHY solutions, enhancing its value as a top-tier diagnostic tool.
Vertexcom CCS Sniffer offers a level of precision, flexibility, and integration that makes it a must-have for companies developing EV charging stations, communication controllers, and electric vehicles.
About Vertexcom Technologies
Vertexcom Technologies develops communication chips and networking software for long-range, large-scale IoT, smart grids, and automotive applications. The company offers a complete communication solution including Wi-SUN, HomePlug AV & GreenPHY, HPLC, G3-PLC, and hybrid dual-mode communication solutions. As a contributor to international communication specifications, Vertexcom participates in the development of Wi-SUN FAN 1.1 as well as G3-PLC & RF hybrid dual-mode specification.
For additional information, please visit: www.vertexcom.com
Karvino LU
Vertexcom Technologies
info@vertexcom.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn