Celebrations for Naruto at the NARUTO＆BORUTO Shinobi-Zato! “Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Celebrations” from Sept 9 – Oct 31

Celebrate Naruto's birthday at NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato NARUTO -Shinobi-Zato Memories- Vol. 1 Postcards (4 designs) Cosplay in character and meet Naruto himself! New pouch design themed on Tsunade Celebrate a one-of-a-kind birthday bash for Naruto!

Fall at Nijigen no Mori: Celebrate Naruto’s birthday with a series of 6 events!

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO-KEN, JAPAN, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At popular attraction NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, operated by Nijigen no Mori, a series of events will be held between Monday, September 25th and Tuesday, October 31st to celebrate Naruto Uzumaki’s birthday, which falls on October 10th. With the summer heat finally fading, it’s the perfect season to venture out and enjoy the attractions and events at the NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato! Bring along your family, friends, and loved ones and celebrate Naruto’s birthday together!

■ Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Celebrations: The First Scroll “NARUTO -Shinobi-Zato Memories- Vol. 1” September 25th – October 4th

During Volume 1 of the Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Celebrations (Monday, September 25th – Wednesday, October 4th), all visitors to the Shinobi-Zato will receive postcards from past events featuring original Naruto artwork exclusive to Nijigen no Mori.

Volume 1 invites visitors to revisit fond memories of Shinobi-Zato as the Water Technique Festival, Special Mission: Iruka Naruto Edition, Special Mission: Shikamaru Naruto Edition, and Special Mission: Gaara Naruto Edition postcards are made available once again.

■ Summary

Dates: Monday, September 9th – Tuesday, October 31st

Location: NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato at Nijigen no Mori

Content: During the event, all visitors to the NARUTO＆BORUTO Shinobi-Zato will receive a free gift of a postcards from a past event featuring original Naruto artwork exclusive to Nijigen no Mori. During Volume 1, the following 4 postcard designs will be distributed to visitors at random:

・Water Technique Festival

・Special Mission: Iruka Naruto Edition

・Special Mission: Shikamaru Naruto Edition

・Special Mission: Gaara Naruto 2021 Edition

Fee: free of charge *A separate admission ticket is required.

Admission ticket: Adults 3,300 yen (inc. tax) / Children 1,200 yen (inc. tax)

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

Address: (Within Nijigen no Mori) 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Inquiries: 0799-64-7061

■ Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Celebrations: The Second Scroll “NARUTO -Shinobi-Zato Memories Vol.2” October 5th – October 22nd

During Volume 2 of the Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Celebrations (Thursday, October 5th – Sunday, October 22nd), all visitors to the Shinobi-Zato will receive postcards from past events featuring original Naruto artwork exclusive to Nijigen no Mori.

Volume 2 invites visitors to revisit fond memories of Shinobi-Zato as the Special Mission: Gaara Naruto 2022 Edition, Hokage Rock Projection Mapping, Special Mission: Team 7 Edition, and KYOMAF postcards are made available once again.

■ Summary

Dates: Thursday, October 5th – Sunday, October 22nd

Location: NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato at Nijigen no Mori

Content: During the event, all visitors to the NARUTO＆BORUTO Shinobi-Zato will receive a free gift of a postcards from a past event featuring original Naruto artwork exclusive to Nijigen no Mori. During Volume 2, the following 4 postcard designs will be distributed to visitors at random:

・Special Mission: Gaara Naruto 2022 Edition

・Hokage Rock Projection Mapping

・Special Mission: Team 7 Edition

・KYOMAF

Fee: free of charge ※A separate admission ticket is required.

Admission ticket: Adults 3,300 yen (inc. tax) / Children 1,200 yen (inc. tax)

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

Address: (Within Nijigen no Mori) 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Inquiries: 0799-64-7061

■ Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Celebrations: The Third Scroll “Shinobi-Zato Naruto Birthday Event” October 7th – October 10th

Volume 3 of "Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Celebrations" will be held for four days from October 7th (Sat) to October 10th (Tue) with three special events, in celebration of Naruto's birthday on October 10th.

The first is the "Heaven & Earth Treasure Hunt," an event inspired by the "chūnin exams" from the anime and manga, in which participants will search for one "Heaven Seal" and one "Earth Seal" hidden in the vast Shinobi-Zato area. Those who successfully find both will be rewarded with a "Shinobi-zato Original Clear File".

The second event is the "Naruto Greeting". The regular Naruto Greeting has been powered up! In addition to a group photo with all participating guests, there will be time for individual photos with each group where guests will be able to snap photos next to Naruto.

The third is the "Chakra Tug-of-War". This event is based on the chakra tug-of-war that Naruto has with his tailed beast "Kurama" the Nine-Tailed Fox, and will be held at the opening time on October 10th, Naruto's birthday. Each year, guests waiting for the opening of the attraction and staff members dressed as Naruto compete in a tug-of-war!

These special events will be held only for a few days to celebrate Naruto's birthday! This is a great opportunity for Naruto fans to get together at Nijigen no Mori to get their hands on a variety of must-see items!

■ Summary

Dates: Saturday, October 7th – Tuesday, October 10th

Location: NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato at Nijigen no Mori

Content: Three special events to celebrate Naruto's birthday on October 10th

①：Heaven & Earth Treasure Hunt / October 7th – October 10th

An event inspired by the "chūnin exams" from the anime and manga, in which participants will search for one "Heaven Seal" and one "Earth Seal" hidden in the vast Shinobi-Zato area. Those who successfully find both will be rewarded with a "Shinobi-zato Original Clear File".

②：Naruto Greeting / October 7th – October 10th

The regular Naruto Greeting has been powered up! In addition to a group photo with all participating guests, there will be time for individual photos next to Naruto.

Each day from 2:00 and 4:00 p.m., at the field in front of Hokage Rock.

③：Chakra Tug-of-War / October 10th

On October 10th, Naruto's birthday, guests waiting at the NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato A-Un Gate at the 10:00 opening will compete in a tug-of-war with staff members!

Fee: free of charge *A separate admission ticket is required.

Admission: Adults 3,300 yen (inc. tax) / Children 1,200 yen (inc. tax)

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

Address: (Within Nijigen no Mori) 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Inquiries: 0799-64-7061

■ Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Celebrations: The Fourth Scroll “Shinobi-Zato All Inclusive Ticket with Extra Bonus Gift!” Available from October 10th

For the fourth installment of the "Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival", from October 10th (Tue) to December 31st (Sun), three new types of "Giant Stickers" will be included as a bonus to the "Shinobi-Zato ALL INCLUSIVE TICKET" for those looking to enjoy all attractions and events in Shinobi-Zato in one day! Kakashi, Sakura, and Sasuke will be added for a total of seven types. Get your favorite!

■ Summary

Date：Tuesday, October 10th – Sunday, December 31st

Content: Three new types (Kakashi, Sakura, Sasuke) will be added for a total of seven Giant Stickers as a bonus novelty item for the "Shinobi-Zato ALL INCLUSIVE TICKET".

Fees: Adults (12 years and above) / 14,800 yen

Children (5-11 years) / 11,200 yen

*These tickets grant admission to all of the following attractions and events:

【Attractions】

Ten no Maki (Heaven Scroll) / Chi no Maki (Earth Scroll)

【Events】

Shinobi-Zato: Chi no Maki Gaiden / Akatsuki Hide & Seek / Akatsuki Festival

Bonus Gift: "Sage Mode Backpack"、Shinobi-Zato Original Design Sticker (7 designs total)

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

■ Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Celebrations: The Fifth Scroll “Shinobi-Zato Original Hair Accessory Crafting Experience” 2 New Pouch Designs Added!

In Volume 5 of the "Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Celebrations," two new designs have been introduced for the drawstring pouch, used to carry home the hairpins visitors can create in the "Shinobi-Zato Original Hairpin Crafting Experience", a popular hands-on crafting event. The new pouches will be available from October 14th (Sat), featuring Tsunade, the fifth Hokage! The next week, on October 21st (Sat), a new design featuring Tenten of Team Guy will be added. Make your own original hairpin with your family and friends in Shinobi-Zato!

■ Summary

Dates: Saturday, September 9th – Sunday, December 3rd

Opening hours: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (last entry 3:15 p.m.)

Content: Choose 1 of 3 available hairpin designs and customize it to your liking with a range of pearls, beads, and more. The floral designs feature motifs of Naruto characters, but are subtle and stylish enough to easily match with everyday outfits. Guests can take home their hairpins in a pouch featuring Tsunade or Tenten in addition to the other 3 designs, for a total of 5 designs.

Location: Shinobi-Zato Workshop, inside NARUTO＆BORUTO Shinobi-Zato

Eligible Participants: All visitors to NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato

Fee: 1,000 yen (inc. tax) *A separate admission ticket is required.

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/