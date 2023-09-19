Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,080 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 22 Printer's Number 1099

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - not to exceed $50,000.

(3) For a third or subsequent offense for an action

brought on behalf of the same single minor under paragraph

(1), a civil penalty not to exceed $500,000.

(4) For a first offense for an action brought by the

Attorney General, district attorney or unit of government on

behalf of multiple minors, a civil penalty not to exceed the

greater of $50,000,000 or the total number of violations

multiplied by the maximum civil penalty under paragraph (1).

(5) For a violation of paragraphs (1), (2), (3) and (4),

a court of competent jurisdiction may order data collected as

a result of a violation of a prohibition under section 1132

to be scrubbed and removed from the Internet. The cost of

removal shall be paid by the social media company.

(6) If a court of competent jurisdiction determines that

there has been repeated intentional violations of a

prohibition under section 1132 by a social media company, the

court may prohibit the social media company from operating

ACCOUNTS FOR MINORS in this Commonwealth.

(c) Attorney General use of recovered fees.--For an action

brought by the Attorney General, civil USE OF RECOVERED FEES.--

CIVIL fees collected under this section shall be deposited into

the School Safety and Security Fund to be used for mental

health-related services for school entities.

(d) District attorney or unit of government use of received

fees.--For an action brought by a district attorney or unit of

government, civil fees collected under this section shall be

used by the county or unit of government to provide mental

health-related services for school entities in the county or

unit of government.

20230SB0022PN1099 - 20 -

<--

<--

<--

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 22 Printer's Number 1099

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more