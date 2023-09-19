Senate Bill 22 Printer's Number 1099
PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - not to exceed $50,000.
(3) For a third or subsequent offense for an action
brought on behalf of the same single minor under paragraph
(1), a civil penalty not to exceed $500,000.
(4) For a first offense for an action brought by the
Attorney General, district attorney or unit of government on
behalf of multiple minors, a civil penalty not to exceed the
greater of $50,000,000 or the total number of violations
multiplied by the maximum civil penalty under paragraph (1).
(5) For a violation of paragraphs (1), (2), (3) and (4),
a court of competent jurisdiction may order data collected as
a result of a violation of a prohibition under section 1132
to be scrubbed and removed from the Internet. The cost of
removal shall be paid by the social media company.
(6) If a court of competent jurisdiction determines that
there has been repeated intentional violations of a
prohibition under section 1132 by a social media company, the
court may prohibit the social media company from operating
ACCOUNTS FOR MINORS in this Commonwealth.
(c) Attorney General use of recovered fees.--For an action
CIVIL fees collected under this section shall be deposited into
CIVIL fees collected under this section shall be deposited into
the School Safety and Security Fund to be used for mental
health-related services for school entities.
(d) District attorney or unit of government use of received
fees.--For an action brought by a district attorney or unit of
government, civil fees collected under this section shall be
used by the county or unit of government to provide mental
health-related services for school entities in the county or
unit of government.
