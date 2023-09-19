Senate Bill 22 Printer's Number 1099

PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - not to exceed $50,000.

(3) For a third or subsequent offense for an action

brought on behalf of the same single minor under paragraph

(1), a civil penalty not to exceed $500,000.

(4) For a first offense for an action brought by the

Attorney General, district attorney or unit of government on

behalf of multiple minors, a civil penalty not to exceed the

greater of $50,000,000 or the total number of violations

multiplied by the maximum civil penalty under paragraph (1).

(5) For a violation of paragraphs (1), (2), (3) and (4),

a court of competent jurisdiction may order data collected as

a result of a violation of a prohibition under section 1132

to be scrubbed and removed from the Internet. The cost of

removal shall be paid by the social media company.

(6) If a court of competent jurisdiction determines that

there has been repeated intentional violations of a

prohibition under section 1132 by a social media company, the

court may prohibit the social media company from operating

ACCOUNTS FOR MINORS in this Commonwealth.

(c) Attorney General use of recovered fees.--For an action

brought by the Attorney General, civil USE OF RECOVERED FEES.--

CIVIL fees collected under this section shall be deposited into

the School Safety and Security Fund to be used for mental

health-related services for school entities.

(d) District attorney or unit of government use of received

fees.--For an action brought by a district attorney or unit of

government, civil fees collected under this section shall be

used by the county or unit of government to provide mental

health-related services for school entities in the county or

unit of government.

