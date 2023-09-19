Senate Bill 340 Printer's Number 1101
PENNSYLVANIA, September 19 - An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in terms and courses of study, providing for online curriculum availability.
