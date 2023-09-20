Award-Winning Chef George Allen Launches Bruiser’s Grill Food Truck Concept in Baltimore Area
Food Truck to Premiere at Trifecta Food Truck & Musical Festival
We’re excited to be part of the Trifecta Food Truck & Music Festival on Saturday at the Timonium Fairgrounds”BALTIMORE, MD, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-Winning Chef George Allen has announced the launch of his Bruiser’s Grill Food Truck concept in the Baltimore area. With over 30 years of catering and restaurant experience, Chef George has honed his craft and developed a local reputation for creating meals that leave a lasting impression. Chef George is the owner of BG Culinary Creations, a specialty catering company known for its signature smoked meats and comfort food offerings, and the food truck is meant to take his concept on the road directly to customers. The Trifecta Food Truck & Music Festival, which is held at the Baltimore State Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 23, 2023, will be the first to feature the new food truck.
“We’re excited to be part of the Trifecta Food Truck & Music Festival on Saturday at the Timonium Fairgrounds,” said Chef George. “We’ll be joining thirty-five other food trucks, plus twelve awesome bands and fifty vendors for this rockin’ festival! This is going to be a fun day, so bring the whole family!”
Using a special blend of spices, Bruiser’s Grill meats are slowly grilled over open coals and wood in a closed pit before being served. Their menu offers a variety of options, from classic BBQ meats like Pulled Pork, Pit Beef & Ham to savory specialties like Lobster Mac & Cheese and Shrimp & Grits. They also offer breakfast and brunch items like Honey and Pistachio Stuffed French Toast, Huevos Rancheros, breakfast bowls & burritos and loaded omelets.
BG Culinary Creations is available for parties and catering. To learn more, please visit https://www.bruisersgrill.com/.
About Chef George Allen
Chef George Allen has over 30 years of experience in the catering and restaurant industry. Starting out as a line cook, George worked his way up to Executive Chef and has gone on to management in the catering world. In September 2023, Chef George opened his own catering company, BG Culinary Creations and food truck, Bruiser’s Grill, a reference to his father’s nickname, Bruiser.
