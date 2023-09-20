S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp Appoints Multifamily Real Estate Advisory Expert Scott Ployer to Advisory Board
Ployer’s wealth of experience and leadership will aid in SCDC’s strategic direction and growth.
This is an exciting opportunity for me to invest and share my expertise and wisdom into the future of a leading real estate development company that is making significant changes in communities.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is thrilled to announce the addition of multifamily real estate advisory expert Scott Ployer to its advisory board.
— Scott Ployer
Ployer’s background includes 36+ years of award-winning executive real estate management expertise, including specialties such as property management operations, asset management, distressed asset turn-around, transactional financing, engineering and maintenance, and several other crucial dynamics of real estate management. He is currently serving as President and CEO of National Property Management Strategies Group, LLC, and has also served in other roles such as Vice President of Facilities and Capital Planning at Peabody Properties, Inc., Vice President of Operations at Trinity Management LLC, and Vice President and Director of Facilities Management and Capital Planning at The Community Builders, Inc.
Over the course of his career, Ployer has been bestowed with awards and recognitions such as the National Affordable Housing Professional - Executive of the Year, President’s Service Award - NEAHMA, Builder of the Year by the Building and Remodelers Association of Greater Boston, and CGPM of the Year for excellence in green property management.
Ployer’s certifications designations include being a Certified Property Manager, a Master Facility Executive, a CGPM credentialed professional, Certified Construction Safety Health Compliance Officer, a Certified Tax Credit Specialist, and Certified Manager of Senior Housing, among others.
In addition to his prowess in multifamily real estate advisory, Ployer is a national trainer and speaker; safety program development specialist; and energy and sustainability educator.
“I am honored and humbled to be asked to join the SCDC Advisory Board. This is an exciting opportunity for me to invest and share my expertise and wisdom into the future of a leading real estate development company that is making significant changes in the communities it operates in,” said Ployer.
According to SCDC founder and board chairman Odell Abdur-Raheem, “Mr. Scott Ployer is an amazing human being as well as a professional with extraordinary expertise in the multifamily arena and many others. Having Mr. Ployer on the SCDC Advisory Board is an honor and going to strengthen our mission and vision as a premier far-reaching multifamily community development company.”
Further information can be found at https://www.sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com/.
ABOUT S.H.A.R.E. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORP (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a distinguished organization committed to driving positive, lasting change within communities. Our core mission is to create a substantial and far-reaching impact, extending well beyond the interests of our investor-purchasers and tenants. At SCDC, we redefine the concept of value by focusing on the holistic betterment of society, recognizing that profit is only one aspect of our broader responsibility.
Rachel Kay
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp
+1 281-863-9929
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other