Biden-Harris Administration Joins NAACP for Intergenerational Climate Resilience Roundtable During Climate Week NYC

WASHINGTON -- To kick off Climate Week NYC, White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi joined FEMA and the NAACP for an intergenerational roundtable on disaster preparedness, climate resilience and instilling equity in emergency management.

During the roundtable, presenters shared their wealth of knowledge and information gleaned from their areas of expertise and personal experience regarding the intergenerational impacts of climate change and how disaster resilience can be improved.



NEW YORK -- FEMA, NAACP and other organizations hold roundtable in NYC on Intergenerational Climate Resilience. (FEMA photo)



NEW YORK -- White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi (right) discusses climate resilience following roundtable event with NAACP members. (FEMA photo)

“We need to recognize the disproportionate impacts of extreme climate disasters and act urgently to address these disparities,” said Zaidi. “President Biden is advancing historic investment and an all-of-government approach to take on this challenge. The partnership we are forging with the NAACP is critical, ensuring we stand together in the face of extreme climate disasters and then do the important work of building back better.”

“I am incredibly grateful to our partners, NAACP and the Climate Reality Project, as well my FEMA and emergency management family, for attending and participating in today’s roundtable,” said FEMA Region 2 Administrator David Warrington. “It’s a demonstration of our shared desire to grow and improve how we serve the public before a disaster and address the growing impact of climate change.”

“At a time when we are experiencing some of the worst natural disasters, we need effective collaboration, communication and transparency of resources to help Black communities,” said Abre’ Conner, Director for Environmental and Climate Justice at the NAACP. “Our programming with FEMA allowed for an inter-generational conversation regarding ways that we can create a future we can be proud of. Time is of the essence, and this climate week event was just a catalyst for an exciting path forward.”

In addition to speakers from FEMA and the NAACP, presenters included representatives from Climate Reality Project, Philadelphia’s Office of Sustainability and BlocPower.