Caribe Royale Orlando Resort to Serve as Title Sponsor of the 2024 Hula Bowl

The 78th Annual Hula Bowl Game will showcase the top 120 Collegiate Football Players!

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 Caribe Royale Orlando Hula Bowl will take place on Sat, January 13, 2024, at the UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The 78th annual Hula Bowl game will showcase the top 120 collegiate players, matched with legendary NFL coaches. All NFL, XFL, USFL and CFL teams will be represented to scout our football players attending. Previous Hula Bowl players include Heisman Trophy winners Ricky Williams, Eric Crouch, Jim Plunkett, Tony Dorsett, Mike Garrett, Johnny Rogers and Billy Sims.

"On behalf of the entire team at the Caribe Royale Orlando Resort we are extremely excited to be working with the Hula Bowl. For years I have watched as a fan of the bowl game and now it’s great to see the event in Orlando! This is a tremendous opportunity for the student-athletes to showcase themselves for scouts but also for fans to see these talented players before they move on to playing throughout all the professional leagues. Orlando is the perfect location for this College Football All-Star Game and we look forward to partnering with the great team at the Hula Bowl for years to come" Amaury Piedra, Managing Director, Caribe Royale Orlando Resort.

Located just minutes from the Walt Disney World® Resort in the nation’s number one convention and tourist destination, Caribe Royale Orlando is the only AAA Four Diamond all-suite meetings resort in Orlando. A TripAdvisor 2023 Travelers’ Choice Award winner – among just 10 percent of hotels worldwide to receive the distinction – the upscale Caribe Royale Orlando is emerging from a $140 million renovation that included fully remodeling all of its one-bedroom suites, an all-new 50,000-square-foot grand ballroom, The Grove, a new outdoor green space for events (bringing the total meeting space to 240,000 square feet), Stadium Club, a high-tech sports-themed entertainment destination, and an inviting redesigned lobby. The resort offers seven on-site dining options, ranging from the fine dining AAA Four Diamond Restaurant, The Venetian Chop House, to poolside Latin and Caribbean fare at Calypso’s Pool Bar & Grille. Being privately-owned, Caribe Royale Orlando offers meeting planners faster approval cycles and more flexibility to create stand-out events. To learn more or to book a visit, event, or meeting, visit CaribeRoyale.com. Follow the all-suite convention hotel on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (@cariberoyale), and LinkedIn. #cariberoyaleorlando

“The Hula Bowl team is pleased to be collaborating with Caribe Royale Orlando Resort, because it is the premier all-suite luxury resort in the Nation’s most-visited vacation destination. Our players will get to enjoy a week stay in sunny Florida with our friends at Caribe Royale Orlando” said Hula Bowl Chairman Nick Logan.

The Hula Bowl is one of the Nation’s Premier College All-Star games. Established in 1946, the game has witnessed colligate greats as they competed for the roster spots in the NFL, CFL, XFL and USFL. Many of our athletes have gone on to successful professional careers as players, coaches as well as sports commentators and analysts. The game has hosted Heisman Trophy Winners and NFL Hall of Fame Players over the past 78 years!

The Hula Bowl was historically played in Hawaii and recently moved to Orlando, Florida. The state of Florida welcomed the game and we are pleased to announce that we have signed a multi-year agreement to present the Hula Bowl at the UCF and their world-renowned “Bounce House” stadium. The Hula Bowl is more than a game! It is an opportunity for College Athletes to engage in the most important interview of their career.

Over the past two years 96% of the Hula Bowls roster has landed opportunities for our players on professional football teams. We currently have 70 players on the NFL roster and practice squads. We have over 40 players on XFL, CFL and USFL teams. The Hula Bowl is truly a path to play professionally! We are excited to be back for year three in Orlando, Florida!

Our 2024 Hula Bowl game will be played at the University of Central Florida FBC Mortgage Stadium and will be televised on CBS Sports Network, with a noon kickoff, on Saturday, January 13th.

For more information on the game, please visit HulaBowl.com

Make sure to follow us: Twitter @Hula_Bowl - Instagram @hulabowlhawaii #hula-bowl