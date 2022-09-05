Cana Cabernet to Sponsor 2023 Hula Bowl

Hula Bowl Football All-Star Game Cana Cabernet Wine

Cana Cabernet to Sponsor the 2023 Hula Bowl College Football All-Star Classic in Orlando, Florida

ORANGE, CA, USA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hula Bowl announced today that they have selected The Cana Cabernet as their profiled wine for the 2023 Hula Bowl Hall Of Fame Dinner. The dinner will be hosted at the Addition Financial Center on the campus of the University of Central Florida (UCF) on January 12, 2023. The inaugural cabernet offering from Cana Cabernet garnered two 96 point ratings.

“We are pleased to partner with our new sponsor, Cana Cabernet to share their wonderful wine at this important Hall Of Fame Dinner event”, said Jennifer Logan a Hula Bowl owner.

About Cana Cabernet

The John 2:10 Wine Company has produced a very special wine called the “Cana Cabernet”. https://canacabernet.com

The Cana Cabernet is a tribute to the Feast of Cana, where Jesus turned Water into Wine. The wines label captures this transition in its subtle color progression.

This delicious and flavorful wine is crafted from 100% Mt Veeder fruit grown in the beautiful Mayacamus Mountains of Napa Valley, California.

The Cana Cabernet will be served at the Hula Bowl Hall of Fame Banquet Dinner, as well as the 3rd Annual Hula Bowl Celebrity Golf Tournament to be hosted at Alaqua Country Club in Longwood Florida.

About The Hula Bowl

The Hula Bowl www.hulabowl.com is a post season College Football All-star game. For many, this is the most important interview of their lives, as they showcase their skills for for the NFL, CFL, USFL, and XFL scouts during Hula Bowl Week. Historically played in Hawaii, the Hula Bowl is now played on the mainland in Orlando, Florida, at the UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium.

January 15, 2022 saw the inaugural Hula Bowl game in Florida, at the University of Central Florida Bounce House Stadium. The game received an overwhelming response and support from the Florida community, as they extended a gracious and warm welcome to our athletes and the Hula bowl coaches and staff.

We are very excited to announce that our 2023 Hula Bowl game will be played at the University of Central Florida FBC Mortgage Stadium, and will be televised on CBS Sports Network, with a noon kickoff, on Saturday, January 14th.