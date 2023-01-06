Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment named Exclusive Financial Education Sponsor of the 2023 Hula Bowl

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hula Bowl recently announced that Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment (GSE) was named the Exclusive Financial Sponsor of the 2023 Tunnel to Towers Foundation Hula Bowl College Football All-Star Game. The All-Star game is scheduled to be played on Saturday January 14th, 2023, with a 12 noon EST kick-off. It will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network.

All festivities for the week will be held in Orlando, FL, including a private invite-only dinner and financial education panel discussion with the night’s attendees on the eve of the All-Star game (Friday, January 13), hosted exclusively by Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment.

Morgan Stanley joins the Hula Bowl for the first time as its exclusive financial education sponsor, and will use their extensive knowledge, insights and experience to equip this year’s players with tools and resources through a tailored financial literacy program geared to help advance the players’ financial game plans and aid in their personal and professional development.

“Morgan Stanley is a world class leader in the financial services industry, and we are pleased to welcome them as our partner,” said Nick Logan, Owner/CEO of The Hula Bowl since 2006. “Financial education is an essential part of a professional athletes’ life. We are proud to be working with Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment to introduce their first-class resources to our athletes.”

Morgan Stanley GSE is a division of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management dedicated to serving the unique and sophisticated needs of elite and professional athletes, entertainers, executives, creators, and other top talent and professionals in the sports and entertainment industry. The division consists of over 200 Financial Advisors with the Global Sports & Entertainment Director/Associate Director designation, several of whom are former professional and collegiate athletes (including football players) who once embarked on similar journeys to that of today’s professional football prospects and draft hopefuls. In 2020, Morgan Stanley GSE was named an official institutional financial advisor participant of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), the official labor union for professional football players in the National Football League.

“We are proud to be named the Exclusive Financial Education Sponsor for the 2023 Hula Bowl, one of the nation’s premier college football All-Star games,” said Sandra L. Richards, Head of Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment. “We are thrilled to support this year’s athletes and participants with financial education programming, strategies, tools and resources to bolster their financial gameplans, no matter what stage they might be in their financial journeys. Navigating the transition from college to the professional ranks can be an exhilarating yet stressful time as a player, and our aim in supporting them and their families during this process is to prepare and empower them for the unique and complex financial situations that may come with pursuing the next phase in their professional athletic careers and beyond.”

For more information about Morgan Stanley GSE, please visit http://morganstanley.com/gse.

For more information about Morgan Stanley GSE’s work with the NFLPA, please visit: NFLPA | Morgan Stanley

About Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement, and trust services.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

About THE HULA BOWL

The Hula Bowl, www.hulabowl.com is a post season College Football All-star game established in 1946.

Historically played in Hawaii, the game has witnessed more than 3000 top Collegiate athletes as they demonstrate their skills for the professional football organizations. For many, participation in the Hula Bowl is the most important interview of their lives, as they showcase their skills for the NFL, CFL, USFL, and XFL scouts during Hula Bowl Week.

January 15, 2022, saw the inaugural Hula Bowl game in Florida, at the University of Central Florida Bounce House Stadium. The game received an overwhelming response and support from the Florida community, as they extended a gracious and warm welcome to our athletes and the Hula Bowl coaches and staff. The 2023 Hula Bowl game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network, with a noon kickoff, on Saturday, January 14th, 2023.

