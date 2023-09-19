Greg Nance appointed to vacant house seat in 23rd Legislative District

OLYMPIA—Greg Nance, a non-profit leader and youth mental health advocate, has been appointed to fill the vacant seat in the 23rd Legislative District. Nance is replacing Rep. Drew Hansen who was recently appointed to the district’s vacant state senate seat.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join such a talented and dedicated group of lawmakers in Olympia,” said Nance. “It’s been wonderful to watch from a distance as they’ve built a Washington that works for everyone and it’s the honor of a lifetime to join them. I believe my expertise and experiences have me well suited for this new challenge.”

Nance grew up in a union household in Kitsap County and graduated from Bainbridge High School before attending the University of Chicago, where he was elected President of the Student Government and served as Washington State’s Truman Scholar in 2010. He then studied management as a Gates Scholar at Cambridge University. Over his non-profit career, which has been recognized by former President Obama, he has helped students earn over $27 million in university scholarships.

In addition to his many career and academic successes, Greg is also an avid distance runner and has completed several marathons and a cross-country run to raise awareness for youth mental health.

Nance gained a broad coalition of support during the appointment process with the Kitsap County Firefighters, Kitsap County Central Labor Council and the Suquamish Tribal Council proudly supported his candidacy.

“The Suquamish Tribe congratulates Greg Nance on his appointment to the state legislature,” said Leonard Forsman, Chair of the Suquamish Tribal Council. “Greg has a long association with our Tribe and is well versed on our history and a strong supporter of our sovereignty. He was one of three great candidates for the seat, and we look forward to working with Greg on our respective priorities.”