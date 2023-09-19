Submit Release
Meeting with the Secretary-General of the United Nations Organization Antonio Guterres

TAJIKISTAN, September 19 - On September 18, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the  Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali  Rahmon, met with the Secretary-General of the United NationsOrganization, Honorable Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of the 78th  Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York,  United States of America.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and the  United Nations and its institutions, as well as the agenda of the  general debates of the 78th General Assembly of the Organization were  discussed.

President Emomali Rahmon emphasized that Tajikistan attaches great  importance to the development and expansion of relations with the United  Nations and considers it one of its key partners in the international  arena.

The parties exchanged views on many political, economic, social and  security problems of the international community, including geopolitical  tensions, armed conflicts, threats of terrorism and extremism, economic  and financial crises, climate change.

It was stressed that Tajikistan is striving to achieve the Sustainable  Development Goals, to accelerate the actions of the 2030 Agenda, and in  this regard, it has adopted the National Development Strategy for the  period up to 2030 and implemented several other state programs.

During the meeting, thanks were expressed to the United Nations for  continuous support of global initiatives of Tajikistan.

Cooperation in the field of water, climate change and its effects on  water resources, prevention of natural disasters, development of "green  energy" production capacities, adoption of the resolution of the General  Assembly of the United Nations on the fifth initiative of Tajikistan on  glaciers preservation were among the main topics of the meeting.

Regarding the situation in neighboring Afghanistan, it was emphasized  that Tajikistan has deployed all its logistical capabilities, including  6 bridges on the border with this country, to provide humanitarian aid  to its people. Border markets have started to operate again.

Electricity, food and construction materials are exported to neighboring  country.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other important  topics of the international and regional agenda. 

