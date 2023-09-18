Submit Release
Working visit to New York of the United States of America

TAJIKISTAN, September 18 - On September 18, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the  Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, left for a working visit to New York, United States of America,  to participate in the 78th Session of the General Assembly of the United  Nations and the Meeting of the Heads of State of "Central Asia - USA".  

At Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of  Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, was seen off by the Chairman of  the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Prime  Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Head of the Executive Office  of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and other officials.  

On this visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable  Emomali Rahmon, is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the  Assistant to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on Foreign  Relations, the Minister of Health and Social Protection of the  Population and other officials. 

