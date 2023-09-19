Participation in the Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the United States of America

TAJIKISTAN, September 19 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, took part in the Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the United States of America in the U.S. city of New York.

The Summit started with the welcoming of the heads of the states of Central Asia by the President of the United States of America and a commemorative photo-taking ceremony of the participants.

The work of the Summit was inaugurated with an opening remarks by the President of the United States of America, Joseph Biden.

During their speeches, the leaders of the Central Asian countries made a number of proposals regarding the important issues on the agenda of the meeting and further strengthening of the beneficial cooperation of the countries of the Summit.

The Leader of the Nation, His Excellency Mr. Emomali Rahmon, expressed confidence that the results of today's meeting would facilitate the further strengthening of cooperation in the "Central Asia - United States of America" format.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon stated that Tajikistan fully supports the efforts of countries to develop cooperation in the fields of economy, transport and communications, water and energy and other critical issues of sustainable development.

"On the basis of the urgent task of promoting the "green economy", Tajikistan attaches primary importance to the development of green energy," - President Emomali Rahmon emphasized.

During the speech, President Emomali Rahmon spoke about the effective use of Tajikistan's hydropower resources, the production of "green energy", Tajikistan's global initiatives in solving global issues, such as climate change and its effects, melting glaciers and other global problems that create serious obstacles to the development and progress of the countries.

In his speech, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon drew the attention of heads of state to the issue of increasing threats and dangers, combating terrorism and extremism, illegal trafficking of narcotics, ensuring regional security, the political situation in Afghanistan and protecting the state border of Tajikistan, and in this process, cooperation and assistance of international partners was considered necessary.

It was highlighted that Tajikistan has been offering its logistics capacity, including 6 bridges on the border with Afghanistan, to supply humanitarian aid to the population of the neighboring country, and has exported construction materials and foodstuffs through re-opened border markets.

The Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, emphasized that stability in Afghanistan is an important factor in the development of interregional relations, therefore, we are interested in restoring peace and stability in this country as soon as possible.

At the end of the speech, the Honorable President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, once again mentioned the stable and unchanging position of Tajikistan in solving the pressing issues of the global and regional community and the development and expansion of cooperation, and stated that we support the adoption of the Declaration of this Summit.

It should be reported that according to the results of the Meeting of the Heads of State in "Central Asia - United States of America" format the Declaration of the Heads of State was adopted, in which the important global and regional issues and the main directions of cooperation between the countries of this format were pointed out.