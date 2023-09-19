Submit Release
Participation in the Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the United States of America

TAJIKISTAN, September 19 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation,  President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, took  part in the Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the United  States of America in the U.S. city of New York.

The Summit started with the welcoming of the heads of the states of  Central Asia by the President of the United States of America and a  commemorative photo-taking ceremony of the participants.

The work of the Summit was inaugurated with an opening remarks by the  President of the United States of America, Joseph Biden.

During their speeches, the leaders of the Central Asian countries made a  number of proposals regarding the important issues on the agenda of the  meeting and further strengthening of the beneficial cooperation of the  countries of the Summit.

The Leader of the Nation, His Excellency Mr. Emomali Rahmon, expressed  confidence that the results of today's meeting would facilitate the  further strengthening of cooperation in the "Central Asia - United  States of America" format.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon stated that Tajikistan fully  supports the efforts of countries to develop cooperation in the fields  of economy, transport and communications, water and energy and other  critical issues of sustainable development.

"On the basis of the urgent task of promoting the "green economy",  Tajikistan attaches primary importance to the development of green  energy," - President Emomali Rahmon emphasized.

During the speech, President Emomali Rahmon spoke about the effective  use of Tajikistan's hydropower resources, the production of "green  energy", Tajikistan's global initiatives in solving global issues, such  as climate change and its effects, melting glaciers and other global  problems that create serious obstacles to the development and progress  of the countries.

In his speech, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon drew the  attention of heads of state to the issue of increasing threats and  dangers, combating terrorism and extremism, illegal trafficking of  narcotics, ensuring regional security, the political situation in  Afghanistan and protecting the state border of Tajikistan, and in this  process, cooperation and assistance of international partners was  considered necessary.

It was highlighted that Tajikistan has been offering its logistics  capacity, including 6 bridges on the border with Afghanistan, to supply  humanitarian aid to the population of the neighboring country, and has  exported construction materials and foodstuffs through re-opened border  markets.

The Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan,  Honorable Emomali Rahmon, emphasized that stability in Afghanistan is an  important factor in the development of interregional relations,  therefore, we are interested in restoring peace and stability in this  country as soon as possible.

At the end of the speech, the Honorable President of the country,  Emomali Rahmon, once again mentioned the stable and unchanging position  of Tajikistan in solving the pressing issues of the global and regional  community and the development and expansion of cooperation, and stated  that we support the adoption of the Declaration of this Summit.

It should be reported that according to the results of the Meeting of  the Heads of State in "Central Asia - United States of America" format  the Declaration of the Heads of State was adopted, in which the  important global and regional issues and the main directions of  cooperation between the countries of this format were pointed out.

