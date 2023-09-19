Participation in the Sustainable Development Goals Summit

TAJIKISTAN, September 19 - On September 19, the Sustainable Development Goals Summit was held at the UN Headquarters in New York, United States of America, under the title "Mobilization of finance and investment, as well as tools for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals".

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, heads of other states, international experts, representatives of the structures of the United Nations and other international organizations took part in the conference.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, made a meaningful speech at the Sustainable Development Goals Summit.

During the speech, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon discussed finding ways to solve the financing problem, eliminating factors affecting the development of countries and other pressing issues of the Summit agenda.

It was emphasized that today the international community should clearly understand that the issue of funding for development is considered one of the important factors in the process of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon considered it necessary to revise the structure of the international financial system in connection with the current realities of the modern world.

"It is necessary for countries to implement a responsible monetary and credit policy and strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination in order to create a favorable international environment for developing, less developed and island countries to implement the 2030 Agenda," - the President of the Republic of Tajikistan said.

Honorable Emomali Rahmon, the Leader of the Nation, mentioned the measures taken by the Government of the country and expressed that Tajikistan is taking additional measures to eliminate the consequences of financial and economic problems and to make full use of the existing capacities in order to ensure efficient economic development, and is trying to expand the financing opportunities of the social sector.

According to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, creating favorable international conditions for the growth of production to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals is essential along with directing domestic funds. It is important to increase the amount of aid for the active development of countries.

The Head of State emphasized that, taking into account contemporary dangers and threats, we support special actions aimed at development.

The negative consequences of modern risks and threats and adverse effects of climate change create a serious obstacle to achieving sustainable development.

Therefore, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon considered it necessary to take effective measures to reduce the impact of these factors and consolidate the efforts of countries at the regional and international levels.