Participation in the Sustainable Development Goals Summit

TAJIKISTAN, September 19 - On September 19, the Sustainable Development Goals Summit was held at  the UN Headquarters in New York, United States of America, under the  title "Mobilization of finance and investment, as well as tools for the  implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals".

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, the Founder of  Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the  Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, heads of other states,  international experts, representatives of the structures of the United  Nations and other international organizations took part in the  conference.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, made a  meaningful speech at the Sustainable Development Goals Summit.

During the speech, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon discussed  finding ways to solve the financing problem, eliminating factors  affecting the development of countries and other pressing issues of the  Summit agenda.

It was emphasized that today the international community should clearly  understand that the issue of funding for development is considered one  of the important factors in the process of achieving the Sustainable  Development Goals.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon considered it necessary to revise  the structure of the international financial system in connection with  the current realities of the modern world.

"It is necessary for countries to implement a responsible monetary and  credit policy and strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination in order  to create a favorable international environment for developing, less  developed and island countries to implement the 2030 Agenda," - the  President of the Republic of Tajikistan said.

Honorable Emomali Rahmon, the Leader of the Nation, mentioned the  measures taken by the Government of the country and expressed that  Tajikistan is taking additional measures to eliminate the consequences  of financial and economic problems and to make full use of the existing  capacities in order to ensure efficient economic development, and is  trying to expand the financing opportunities of the social sector.

According to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali  Rahmon, creating favorable international conditions for the growth of  production to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals is essential  along with directing domestic funds. It is important to increase the  amount of aid for the active development of countries.

The Head of State emphasized that, taking into account contemporary  dangers and threats, we support special actions aimed at development.

The negative consequences of modern risks and threats and adverse  effects of climate change create a serious obstacle to achieving  sustainable development.

Therefore, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon considered it  necessary to take effective measures to reduce the impact of these  factors and consolidate the efforts of countries at the regional and  international levels.

 

