Senate Bill 531 Printer's Number 1098
PENNSYLVANIA, September 18 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 508
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
531
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA, ROBINSON,
BREWSTER AND COSTA, MARCH 15, 2023
AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, SEPTEMBER 18, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in State Veterans' Commission and
Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans' Affairs, further
providing for Veterans' Trust Fund.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1721 of Title 51 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 1721. Veterans' Trust Fund.
* * *
(e.1) Grant Evaluation Committee.--The Grant Evaluation
Committee is established within the department and the following
shall apply:
(1) The Grant Evaluation Committee shall:
(i) Review and evaluate applications for grants
provided under this subchapter.
(ii) Provide recommendations on the use of funds
under this subchapter to the Adjutant General.
(2) The review and evaluation of applications for grants
