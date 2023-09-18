Senate Bill 531 Printer's Number 1098

PENNSYLVANIA, September 18 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 508

PRINTER'S NO. 1098

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

531

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA, ROBINSON,

BREWSTER AND COSTA, MARCH 15, 2023

AS AMENDED ON SECOND CONSIDERATION, SEPTEMBER 18, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in State Veterans' Commission and

Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans' Affairs, further

providing for Veterans' Trust Fund.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1721 of Title 51 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 1721. Veterans' Trust Fund.

* * *

(e.1) Grant Evaluation Committee.--The Grant Evaluation

Committee is established within the department and the following

shall apply:

(1) The Grant Evaluation Committee shall:

(i) Review and evaluate applications for grants

provided under this subchapter.

(ii) Provide recommendations on the use of funds

under this subchapter to the Adjutant General.

(2) The review and evaluation of applications for grants

