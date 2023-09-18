Senate Bill 224 Printer's Number 1097

PENNSYLVANIA, September 18 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 194, 1059

PRINTER'S NO. 1097

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

224

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, STREET, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, FARRY,

AUMENT, STEFANO, COSTA, SANTARSIERO AND CAPPELLETTI,

JANUARY 31, 2023

SENATOR DUSH, STATE GOVERNMENT, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,

SEPTEMBER 18, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in dates of elections and primaries and special

elections, further providing for general primary and

candidates to be nominated and party officers to be elected.;

AND, IN NOMINATION OF CANDIDATES, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR

MANNER OF SIGNING NOMINATION PETITIONS AND TIME OF

CIRCULATING AND FOR PLACE AND TIME OF FILING NOMINATION

PETITIONS AND FILING FEES.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 603 of the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333,

No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is amended to

read:

SECTION 1. SECTIONS 603, 908 AND 913(D) OF THE ACT OF JUNE

3, 1937 (P.L.1333, NO.320), KNOWN AS THE PENNSYLVANIA ELECTION

