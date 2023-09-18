Senate Bill 224 Printer's Number 1097
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
224
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, STREET, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, FARRY,
AUMENT, STEFANO, COSTA, SANTARSIERO AND CAPPELLETTI,
JANUARY 31, 2023
SENATOR DUSH, STATE GOVERNMENT, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,
SEPTEMBER 18, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in dates of elections and primaries and special
elections, further providing for general primary and
candidates to be nominated and party officers to be elected.;
AND, IN NOMINATION OF CANDIDATES, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR
MANNER OF SIGNING NOMINATION PETITIONS AND TIME OF
CIRCULATING AND FOR PLACE AND TIME OF FILING NOMINATION
PETITIONS AND FILING FEES.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 603 of the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333,
No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is amended to
read:
SECTION 1. SECTIONS 603, 908 AND 913(D) OF THE ACT OF JUNE
3, 1937 (P.L.1333, NO.320), KNOWN AS THE PENNSYLVANIA ELECTION
