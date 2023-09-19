Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,230 in the last 365 days.

Man Arrested After Attempt Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made after an attempted armed robbery left a man injured.

 

On Sunday, September 17, 2023, at approximately 9:44 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 200 block of 36th Street, Southeast for the report of an assault. The victim was retrieving money from an ATM when the suspect walked behind him and demanded money while holding a gun. The suspect then assaulted the victim but was unsuccessful in obtaining any money. DC Fire and EMS responded and treated the victim on the scene.

 

41-year-old Peter Leroy Vines, of no-fixed-address, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Rob.

 

###

You just read:

Man Arrested After Attempt Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more