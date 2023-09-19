Man Arrested After Attempt Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made after an attempted armed robbery left a man injured.

On Sunday, September 17, 2023, at approximately 9:44 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 200 block of 36th Street, Southeast for the report of an assault. The victim was retrieving money from an ATM when the suspect walked behind him and demanded money while holding a gun. The suspect then assaulted the victim but was unsuccessful in obtaining any money. DC Fire and EMS responded and treated the victim on the scene.

41-year-old Peter Leroy Vines, of no-fixed-address, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Rob.

