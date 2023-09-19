Royalton Barracks/Burglary
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2004005
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/23/2023 at 1701 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Clay Hill Rd, Hartland, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Debra Sherwood
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Hartford, CT
VICTIM: Michael Dahni
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/23/2023 at approximately 1701 hours, the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks received a burglary complaint from a residence on Clay Hill Rd, town of Hartland, County of Windsor, Vermont. Further investigation determined Debra Sherwood (age 68) accessed the property and stole a few items. On 09/19/2023, Sherwood was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 10/31/2023, at 0800 hours to answer the charge of Burglary.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/31/2023, at 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
