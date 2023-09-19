Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2004005

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang                             

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 08/23/2023 at 1701 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Clay Hill Rd, Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Debra Sherwood                                               

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Hartford, CT

 

VICTIM: Michael Dahni

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/23/2023 at approximately 1701 hours, the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks received a burglary complaint from a residence on Clay Hill Rd, town of Hartland, County of Windsor, Vermont. Further investigation determined Debra Sherwood (age 68) accessed the property and stole a few items. On 09/19/2023, Sherwood was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 10/31/2023, at 0800 hours to answer the charge of Burglary.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/31/2023, at 0800 hours          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RTE 107

Bethel, VT, 05032

Dispatch-(802)234-9933

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

