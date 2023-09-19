Royalton Barracks/Burglary

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2004005

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08/23/2023 at 1701 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Clay Hill Rd, Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Debra Sherwood

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Hartford, CT

VICTIM: Michael Dahni

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/23/2023 at approximately 1701 hours, the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks received a burglary complaint from a residence on Clay Hill Rd, town of Hartland, County of Windsor, Vermont. Further investigation determined Debra Sherwood (age 68) accessed the property and stole a few items. On 09/19/2023, Sherwood was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 10/31/2023, at 0800 hours to answer the charge of Burglary.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/31/2023, at 0800 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

