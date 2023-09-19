VIB offers unlimited promotions for customers to celebrate 27 years of establishment

VIETNAM, September 19 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnam International Bank (VIB) is offering unlimited promotions to express its gratitude to customers to mark the 27th anniversary of its establishment (September 1996-September 2023).

VIB is offering up to VNĐ500 million (US$20,600) to MyVIB users from now until December 2023 as part of this year's largest sale campaign titled "The more you use, the more you earn," for new and existing customers using MyVIB digital bank. The total value of gifts is more than VNĐ11 billion ($453,328).

For each valid money transfer, payment transaction, or referral of a new user to MyVIB through the 'Refer a friend' feature on the app, users will receive a turn to participate in the lucky draw to win a series of attractive gifts worth up to VNĐ500 million ($20,600), the bank said.

It added that there are an unlimited number of lucky draw entries and chances to win gifts. The more transactions users make, the more entries they receive.

In addition, first-time users of MyVIB will receive a bonus worth up to VNĐ150,000 ($6.18), which is converted to coins for topping up and paying bills on MyVIB.

They will receive VNĐ50,000 ($2.06) immediately upon signing up for a Digi account and successfully completing the electronic Know Your Customer steps. This is also applicable when new users first deposit at least VNĐ200,000 ($8.24) into their account or make their first valid transaction of VNĐ100,000 ($4.12) or more.

Simultaneously, VIB is offering two optional incentives for new credit cardholders opening accounts and making payments from September 18 to 22.

The first is a lifetime annual fee refund, and a first transaction refund for cardholders who make a large-value transaction. The first year's annual fee will be refunded with just one minimum spending transaction worth VNĐ1 million ($41.21). Customers only need to send the message VIB DK2023 to 6089 using the phone number registered on VIB's card system to avail of the promotion.

For existing cardholders, VIB is expanding the Spending Day programme from September 18 to 22, instead of just on the 20th of every month. By sending VIB CT to 6089, cardholders will receive 5 stars for every VNĐ200,000 ($8.24) payment made during these five days.

Cardholders can receive a maximum of 200 stars per day, which can be exchanged for shopping vouchers. This offer also runs concurrently with cashback and points accumulation from VIB card features, as well as programmes offering up to a 50 per cent discount for health, food, and travel deals with the bank's partners, such as GGG, The Pizza Company, MIYEN vegetarian menu, Shynh House, Booking.com, Ortis Dental, Peace Dental, Be Dental, Oracle Clinic, and FLC Golf Course.

Meanwhile, VIB is offering up to 1 per cent additional savings interest for loyal customers. These are individual customers who maintained an account balance of VNĐ2.7 million ($111.27) as of August 31 and have been using the services at VIB for five years or more. VIB also provides a 0.5 per cent interest rate bonus for loyal micro-sized enterprises.

On this occasion, the bank is giving away appealing account numbers with sequences of the number 27, such as xxx272727, 272727xxx, x272727xx, and xx272727x. To avail of this promotion, customers only need to deposit VNĐ1 million ($41.21) into their newly opened account.

Specifically, on September 18, account numbers like x27272727, 27x272727, 2727x2727, 272727x27, and 27272727x will be allocated to customers who open an account and deposit VNĐ10 million ($412.12) into it.

Established on September 18, 1996, VIB now boasts over 11,000 employees serving more than 4.5 million customers across 179 branches and transaction offices in 28 key provinces and cities nationwide.

After 27 years of development, VIB has reached significant milestones. It stands as one of the leading banks in the market in terms of retail lending ratio and profitability. Furthermore, the bank holds dominant market shares in key business segments.

For several years, VIB has retained its position as a leader in the credit card trend and as the bank with the highest card spending in the Vietnamese market.

With a steadfast customer-centric strategy for digitalisation and digital transformation, VIB has been at the forefront of introducing new technologies and developing value chains to enhance customer experiences.

The bank's MyVIB Digital Banking App, alongside other tech solutions, has garnered acclaim and numerous awards from esteemed institutions such as The Asset, The Banker, Global Finance Review, Mastercard, Visa Card, AWS, and Microsoft. — VNS