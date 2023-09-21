Visit Dymax at SMTA International 2023

Dymax conformal coatings being applied to a printed circuit board.

Dymax will exhibit light-cure solutions for PCB-level electronics at SMTA 2023.

Discover Innovative Light-Cure Solutions for Today’s Electronics

A growing number of customers are seeking the expertise required to process their electronics from start to finish without outsourcing business to multiple providers.”
— David Miller, Territory Manager, Central & North Midwest Sales, Dymax
TORRINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dymax, a leading manufacturer of light-curing materials and equipment, will exhibit in booth 1526 at SMTA International 2023 in Minneapolis, MN, from October 10-11th.

Dymax will present cutting-edge, light-curable materials for PCB-level electronics, including dual-cure 9771 MIL-I-46058C certified conformal coating for satellites, missiles, and space applications. PCBs with applied coatings, potting compounds, encapsulants, and maskants will be displayed. Dymax 9483 conformal coating with outstanding heat, chemical, and corrosion resistance for automotive PCB designs, and 9451 black conformal coating for hiding sensitive circuitry, will also be highlighted.

Visitors seeking innovative materials and equipment for their electronics applications can discuss their projects in detail with Dymax experts in attendance. In addition, Dymax will co-exhibit with its preferred partner for coating services, Electronic Coating Technologies (ECT), who will have representatives on hand to discuss their solutions to protect critical electronics and contract manufacturing capabilities, including Parylene coating services.

David Miller, Territory Manager, Central & North Midwest Sales, commented, “A growing number of customers are seeking the expertise required to process their electronics from start to finish without outsourcing business to multiple providers. Our ability to offer Dymax light-curable materials and equipment and leverage our ECT’s center of coating excellence is a tremendous benefit to them.”

The two companies will share their expert knowledge of the electronics industry with visitors and deliver on the Dymax mission to make its customers more capable and efficient.

Cindy Gallagher
Dymax
+1 860-482-1010
email us here

You just read:

Visit Dymax at SMTA International 2023

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Cindy Gallagher
Dymax
+1 860-482-1010
Company/Organization
Dymax
318 Industrial Ln
Torrington, Connecticut, 06790
United States
+1 860-482-1010
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Dymax is a leading manufacturer of rapid UV/LED light-curing adhesives and equipment. Light-curable materials include adhesives, coatings, maskants, gasket sealants, encapsulants, and potting compounds. Equipment ranges from spot- and flood-curing lamps to conveyors and dispensing systems. The company strives to engineer sustainable assembly solutions for OEMs worldwide and remains committed to green manufacturing initiatives. Served industries include automotive, medical, aerospace and defense, wearables, and consumer electronics.

Dymax

More From This Author
Visit Dymax at SMTA International 2023
Dymax 9771 Conformal Coating Receives MIL-I-46058C Certification for Printed Circuit Board Assemblies
Dymax to Showcase Light-Cure Solutions for Electric Vehicles at The Battery Show 2023
View All Stories From This Author