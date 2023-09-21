Visit Dymax at SMTA International 2023

About

Dymax is a leading manufacturer of rapid UV/LED light-curing adhesives and equipment. Light-curable materials include adhesives, coatings, maskants, gasket sealants, encapsulants, and potting compounds. Equipment ranges from spot- and flood-curing lamps to conveyors and dispensing systems. The company strives to engineer sustainable assembly solutions for OEMs worldwide and remains committed to green manufacturing initiatives. Served industries include automotive, medical, aerospace and defense, wearables, and consumer electronics.

