GuardDog AI Appoint Will Cox to lead partner engagement as Channel Chief

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- GuardDog Solutions, Inc., dba GuardDog AI , announced today the appointment of Will Cox as Channel Chief, to offer solutions with channel partners supporting cost-effective and simplified cybersecurity and cyber resilience solutions. With GuardDog AI’s simplified cybersecurity analytics solution​s combined with partner services and support, organizations can respond faster than ever to incidents. Using GuardDog AI’s Protective Cloud Service combined with deploying Fidos on any network, organizations can ​analyze, score, and respond​​ to cybersecurity issues through automation,​ bringing high business resilience.​ ​​​ ​GuardDog AI adds simplified cybersecurity analytics that allows partners and organizations to respond together before incidents are recognized or even seen with other tools, providing ideal posturing when attacks occur. Will is going to leverage his relationships, extensive resources, and experience to create a robust ecosystem building on what GuardDog has implemented to date. The entire marketplace can utilize a simplified cybersecurity analytics and response platform to add automation to the rest of any organization’s infrastructure.Peter Bookman (CEO) stated, “Our solution uniquely changes the way cybersecurity incident responses take place, offering automated detection, analytics, and containment in microseconds. Our partnerships complete cyber resilience strategies simply by making planning as well as eradication simpler and more cost-effective than ever. We are excited to have Will, with his experience and expertise, join the team to empower our partner ecosystem with a complete offering to the cybersecurity marketplace. Together we are bringing the most complete business continuity planning and response strategies to date. Will lends his over 30 years of experience with the channel and over 19 years of vendor side engagement to our go-to-market strategy and execution.”Will Cox stated, “I am excited to join the GuardDog AI team! Partner ecosystem engagement is a key component to complete offerings to the market. I love the opportunity to utilize my cybersecurity understanding as well as my experience with service organizations. I am confident the market will very quickly realize the value of cyber resilience solutions and services, allowing organizations to focus on business continuity. I look forward to working with established relationships as well as new partners to add value and unprecedented answers to the cyber security issues that are just getting worse, especially for small and mid-size companies who cannot afford the solutions and services to date.”GuardDog AI’s simplified analytics platform combines a simple-to-deploy Fido, or vFido (virtual) device, deployable on any network in minutes, immediately delivering intelligence to the Protective Cloud Service (PCS). Within an hour, the PCS offers cybersecurity analytics on what it sees from a Fido or any number of combined Fidos across as many networks as desired. The Fido, or vFido device, additionally offers automated containment or attempted exploits using the network in microseconds, stopping them from being successful.About GuardDog AIGuard Dog Solutions Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GuardDog AI has developed a cloud-based Autonomous Incident Response (AiR) “2022 Crystal Award Winner for Leadership in Innovation and Technology” in additionally to the triple wins in 2021 and 2022 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award(s) for Best Threat Intelligence Solution, Best Cyber Analytics Solution, and Best Vulnerability Management Solution awards. Our Protective Cloud Service cyber security software collaborates with a companion Fido unit to simplify cybersecurity scoring and attack response. The solution provides network protection and visibility by exposing invisible threats on networks and the devices attached to their network. It uses patented technology to prevent cybersecurity threats before compromising network environments. Visit GuardDog AI for more information, follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/GuardDog AI or instagram@GuardDog AISafe Harbor Statement​​This press release contains forward-looking statements of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and results and will not be accurate indications of the times or by which such performance will be achieved. ​​​​​​​​Sales Contact: Press Contact:sales@GuardDog.ai Snapp Conner833-448-2733 Cheryl Conner 801-806-0150 info@snappconner.com

