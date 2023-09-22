Spotted Peccary Releases CHRONOLOGY, Chronotope Project's Alluring Blend of New Music and Remixed Favorites

CHRONOLOGY both soothes and electrifies the inward senses. Jeffrey Ericson Allen aka Chronotope Project Spotted Peccary Music of Portland, OR

CHRONOLOGY by Chronotope Project is the Oregon-based artist's sixth album on Spotted Peccary Music; it is now available in both physical and digital formats.

Every composer hopes that each new work advances beyond the last.” — Jeffrey Ericson Allen

Chronology, the sixth release by Chronotope Project on Spotted Peccary Music, is alternately dreamy and mystical, orchestral and complex. Ten generous tracks both soothe and electrify the inner senses, creating an enriching life experience. On this album, Jeffrey Ericson Allen, aka Chronotope Project, illuminates his favorite musical endeavors of the past, reforging them compositionally and sonically, foretelling a future that introduces new works and inspiring directions. As Chronology unfolds, Chronotope Project's meticulous and narrative approach to song writing becomes even more apparent and vibrant in fresh light. The opening track “Unwinding the Dream” expands way beyond its original context and textures; classical flourishes ebb and flow around an anchoring sequencer ostinato, until mysterious voices pull the listener back to where the piece began. “Ghost in the Machine,” unreleased from the Gnosis sessions, explores the Cartesian duality of mind and matter through the ethereal croon of the Haken Continuum (mind/ghost) and a 7/8 Euclidean rhythm (matter/machine). Originally recorded as “Awakening,” in 1985, “Arctic Spring” is as spare and majestic as the landscape the title would suggest, where a cello curves like a cool wind through glacial, expansive guitar chords and electronic subtleties. Orchestral closer “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” embraces strings swept aloft by trumpets and timpani. Originally conceived as a ballet, the track follows a Muse as she dances around amassed humanity, brightening their lives with her effervescent song. A violin sings her part in the drama, pirouetting around strings and woodwinds. "Every composer hopes that each new work advances beyond the last," reflects Allen, and Chronology is a shining example of this. Past work from previous albums, entirely re-envisioned, validate this evolution of Chronotope Project's musical expression. Mastered by Howard Givens at Spotted Peccary PNW Studios, with creative design by Daniel Pipitone of Spotted Peccary Studios NE. Chronology is now available for streaming and downloading, including high resolution studio master formats. The CD version of Chronology comes in a factory sealed 6-panel gatefold package that includes all artwork and liner notes. Physical distribution is handled by MVD, with digital distribution by The Orchard. Earlier Chronotope Project releases on Spotted Peccary Music include Gnosis (2021, SPM-2807), Lotus Rising (2018, SPM-2806), Ovum (2017, SPM-2805), Passages (2016, SPM-2804), and Dawn Treader (2015, SPM-2803). Tracklist:
1 Unwinding the Dream (remix) 6:12
2 Mind's I 6:28
3 Solar Winds (remix) 9:06
4 Ghost in the Machine 4:37
5 Tonglen 10:32
6 Arctic Spring 3:38
7 Chrysalis (remix) 9:57
8 Dharma Rain (remix) 6:04
9 No Birth, No Death (remix) 8:28
10 The Unbearable Lightness of Being 7:38

About Chronotope Project:
Jeffrey Ericson Allen is an Oregonian composer, cellist, and electronic music recording artist. He has an extensive and eclectic background in classical, new acoustic, and theatrical music production. His contemplative art music has been featured on distinguished and nationally-syndicated radio programs including Hearts of Space, Echoes, Journeyscapes, Galactic Travels, Star's End, and Ultima Thule. Chronotope Project represents his most recent expression as a creator of contemporary progressive ambient music. "Chronotope" refers to the essential unity of space and time, a concept with numerous expressions in literature, physics and the arts. The music of Chronotope Project explores this time-space confluence and invites the listener on ambient journeys of deep texture infused with gentle pulsing rhythms and soulful melodies. He has released ten solo albums of original music, the last six with Spotted Peccary Music. https://spottedpeccary.com/artists/chronotope-project/ About Spotted Peccary Music:Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high-quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. In 2023, they were named Best Independent Record Label by the HIMAwards. Explore more than 200 titles and 50 artists released over 38 years of excellence at SpottedPeccary.com and AmbientElectronic.com

