Tuesday, September 19

Bainbridge Island runner, entrepreneur selected as 23rd District representative

Greg Nance, a Bainbridge Island resident, entrepreneur and the guy who ran across the country last summer, will serve as the next 23rd District representative after an appointment by the Kitsap County Commissioners on Monday. The seat was previously held by Drew Hansen, who commissioners appointed to fill the 23rd District State Senate position formerly held by Christine Rolfes, who was appointed as the county’s District 1 commissioner to replace Rob Gelder after his departure in May. Nance will serve as a state representative until the 2024 general election, where he will be considered the incumbent candidate for the 23rd District position if he chooses to run for election. Continue reading at Kitsap Sun. (Nathan Pilling)

Seattle Police Officer Probably Won’t Get Fired for Laughing about Jaahnavi Kandula’s Death

Though a Seattle City Council Member characterized the publication of Auderer’s comments as a triumph of transparency, his employment with SPD actually serves as an indictment of our police accountability systems.” During a 2010 arrest, he and 14 other officers nearly beat to death a schizophrenic man, leaving him with brain damage and resulting in a $1.75 million settlement from the City. Since then, the OPA has repeatedly investigated Auderer in 2015 and 2016. None of these incidents resulted in consequences for him.” Continue reading at The Stranger. (Chavi Hohm)

Police response time to Wing Luke Museum 911 calls raises questions about priorities

Museum staff are still assessing the damage and trying to make sense of racist vandalism that occurred last Thursday evening, when a man with a sledge hammer smashed windows and said hateful things about Chinese people. At least five people called 911. Eventually, he says, they were told to stop calling. Stan Shikuma was at the Wing Luke when the attack occurred. “The CID and Asian American community in general is feeling under attack,” Shikuma said. He points to recent robberies targeting elderly Asian American community members, as well as callous comments by SPD officers about the death of a South Asian community member, as signs of neglect from the city. “It just seems like our communities don’t count as much as other other communities do.” Continue reading at KUOW. (David Hyde)

Associated Press

Man Charged With Hate Crime After Seattle Museum Windows Smashed In Chinatown-International District

Axios

Remote work in Seattle remains above U.S. average

Bellingham Herald

About 100 acres of forested coastal land is now preserved in Whatcom County. Take a look

Canadian seismologists monitoring swarm of earthquakes off British Columbia coast

Water flows into new Bellingham Bay estuary; trail and footbridge now open, city announces

Bellingham library will soon have a mental health professional available during open hours

Columbian

Repair of I-5 North Fork Lewis River Bridge continues into October causing traffic delays

The Daily News

Cowlitz County nixes sixth Superior Court judge request

Longview passes new limits on camping in medians, park rights-of-way

Everett Herald

Lynnwood settles for $1.7 million after 2021 suicide at city jail

Editorial: A plea for watchful calm this time regarding covid

High Country News

Farmworkers fight for higher pay, better hours and fair treatment

Kitsap Sun

News Tribune

Trial of 3 Tacoma police officers accused of killing Manuel Ellis in 2020 gets underway

‘Extraordinary’ biologist drowns while doing fish survey in Washington river, cops say

Olympian

Do you need to turn back the clock for daylight saving in WA? Didn’t Congress vote it away?

Tri-Cities lawmaker proposes sending families a gas tax refund check. ‘It’s your money’

WA statewide COVID-19 data dashboard has been replaced. Here’s what to know

Didn’t get your rental deposit back? Here’s how to get your cash from a landlord in WA

Peninsula Daily News

DNR: Decision on land transfers could be soon

Puget Sound Business Journal

Green hype? Why corporate net zero promises may be exaggerated

Seattle Medium

Seattle Police Chief Caught In Dating Rumor Fires Officer

Seattle Times

Seattle grew more racially diverse in 2022, census data shows

Another WA ferry out for at least a month, forcing fleet shuffle

This King County high school is starting the semester with a focus on preventing violence

Fires grow in Olympic National Park; tens of thousands of acres burn across WA

Editorial: New Parents of Murdered Children chapter a vital resource in WA

Opinion: Make WA the Silicon Valley of carbon tech

The Skanner

Oregon Judge to Decide in New Trial Whether Voter-Approved Gun Control Law Is Constitutional



Spokesman Review

Spokane voices weigh in on state heat pump debate

Spokane loosens outdoor water restrictions as river flow increases

Tri-City Herald

One Tri-Cities school district saw a 200+ student enrollment bump this fall

State ranks above national average for trash on roadways. Here’s how bad it’s gotten

Washington Post

UAW threatens to expand strike if talks don’t yield progress soon

The Fed is still pushing to get inflation down. Do people feel it?

Opinion: It’s time for the world to stop building coal plants, once and for all

WA State Standard

Searching for fixes to the farm fuel carveout in Washington’s climate law (Mullet)

Animal tranquilizer xylazine rarely found in WA’s illegal fentanyl, study finds

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Ferry frustrations continue: Walla Walla out of service for weeks

Nisqually tribe plans to turn traditional homeland into resort, retail development in Lacey

Mysterious giant white sturgeon could shed light on toxins in Lake Washington

Proposal tightening restrictions on vacant buildings in Seattle’s monitoring program passes committee

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

After months of controversy, Burien City Council approves camping ban

Marysville considers 3-strike drug law with mandatory jail time

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Former doctor, prosecutor accuse state of recklessly releasing patients from Western State Hospital

KNKX Public Radio

Trial begins for Tacoma officers charged with killing Manuel Ellis

KUOW Public Radio

Making sense of SPD’s bodycam video

KXLY (ABC)

Flu and COVID vaccines coming to Washington

All northbound lanes of Maple Street Bridge closed for next three weeks

NW Public Radio

As residents rebuild, Orofino Hospital Fire reveals challenges of urban fires

The Stranger

