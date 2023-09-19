Tuesday, September 19
Bainbridge Island runner, entrepreneur selected as 23rd District representative
Greg Nance, a Bainbridge Island resident, entrepreneur and the guy who ran across the country last summer, will serve as the next 23rd District representative after an appointment by the Kitsap County Commissioners on Monday. The seat was previously held by Drew Hansen, who commissioners appointed to fill the 23rd District State Senate position formerly held by Christine Rolfes, who was appointed as the county’s District 1 commissioner to replace Rob Gelder after his departure in May. Nance will serve as a state representative until the 2024 general election, where he will be considered the incumbent candidate for the 23rd District position if he chooses to run for election. Continue reading at Kitsap Sun. (Nathan Pilling)
Seattle Police Officer Probably Won’t Get Fired for Laughing about Jaahnavi Kandula’s Death
Though a Seattle City Council Member characterized the publication of Auderer’s comments as a triumph of transparency, his employment with SPD actually serves as an indictment of our police accountability systems.” During a 2010 arrest, he and 14 other officers nearly beat to death a schizophrenic man, leaving him with brain damage and resulting in a $1.75 million settlement from the City. Since then, the OPA has repeatedly investigated Auderer in 2015 and 2016. None of these incidents resulted in consequences for him.” Continue reading at The Stranger. (Chavi Hohm)
Police response time to Wing Luke Museum 911 calls raises questions about priorities
Museum staff are still assessing the damage and trying to make sense of racist vandalism that occurred last Thursday evening, when a man with a sledge hammer smashed windows and said hateful things about Chinese people. At least five people called 911. Eventually, he says, they were told to stop calling. Stan Shikuma was at the Wing Luke when the attack occurred. “The CID and Asian American community in general is feeling under attack,” Shikuma said. He points to recent robberies targeting elderly Asian American community members, as well as callous comments by SPD officers about the death of a South Asian community member, as signs of neglect from the city. “It just seems like our communities don’t count as much as other other communities do.” Continue reading at KUOW. (David Hyde)
Associated Press
Man Charged With Hate Crime After Seattle Museum Windows Smashed In Chinatown-International District
Axios
Remote work in Seattle remains above U.S. average
Bellingham Herald
About 100 acres of forested coastal land is now preserved in Whatcom County. Take a look
Canadian seismologists monitoring swarm of earthquakes off British Columbia coast
Water flows into new Bellingham Bay estuary; trail and footbridge now open, city announces
Bellingham library will soon have a mental health professional available during open hours
Columbian
Repair of I-5 North Fork Lewis River Bridge continues into October causing traffic delays
The Daily News
Cowlitz County nixes sixth Superior Court judge request
Longview passes new limits on camping in medians, park rights-of-way
Everett Herald
Lynnwood settles for $1.7 million after 2021 suicide at city jail
Editorial: A plea for watchful calm this time regarding covid
High Country News
Farmworkers fight for higher pay, better hours and fair treatment
Kitsap Sun
News Tribune
Trial of 3 Tacoma police officers accused of killing Manuel Ellis in 2020 gets underway
‘Extraordinary’ biologist drowns while doing fish survey in Washington river, cops say
Olympian
Do you need to turn back the clock for daylight saving in WA? Didn’t Congress vote it away?
Tri-Cities lawmaker proposes sending families a gas tax refund check. ‘It’s your money’
WA statewide COVID-19 data dashboard has been replaced. Here’s what to know
Didn’t get your rental deposit back? Here’s how to get your cash from a landlord in WA
Peninsula Daily News
DNR: Decision on land transfers could be soon
Puget Sound Business Journal
Green hype? Why corporate net zero promises may be exaggerated
Seattle Medium
Seattle Police Chief Caught In Dating Rumor Fires Officer
Seattle Times
Seattle grew more racially diverse in 2022, census data shows
Another WA ferry out for at least a month, forcing fleet shuffle
This King County high school is starting the semester with a focus on preventing violence
Fires grow in Olympic National Park; tens of thousands of acres burn across WA
Editorial: New Parents of Murdered Children chapter a vital resource in WA
Opinion: Make WA the Silicon Valley of carbon tech
The Skanner
Oregon Judge to Decide in New Trial Whether Voter-Approved Gun Control Law Is Constitutional
Spokesman Review
Spokane voices weigh in on state heat pump debate
Spokane loosens outdoor water restrictions as river flow increases
Tri-City Herald
One Tri-Cities school district saw a 200+ student enrollment bump this fall
State ranks above national average for trash on roadways. Here’s how bad it’s gotten
Washington Post
UAW threatens to expand strike if talks don’t yield progress soon
The Fed is still pushing to get inflation down. Do people feel it?
Opinion: It’s time for the world to stop building coal plants, once and for all
WA State Standard
Searching for fixes to the farm fuel carveout in Washington’s climate law (Mullet)
Animal tranquilizer xylazine rarely found in WA’s illegal fentanyl, study finds
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Ferry frustrations continue: Walla Walla out of service for weeks
Nisqually tribe plans to turn traditional homeland into resort, retail development in Lacey
Mysterious giant white sturgeon could shed light on toxins in Lake Washington
Proposal tightening restrictions on vacant buildings in Seattle’s monitoring program passes committee
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
After months of controversy, Burien City Council approves camping ban
Marysville considers 3-strike drug law with mandatory jail time
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Former doctor, prosecutor accuse state of recklessly releasing patients from Western State Hospital
KNKX Public Radio
Trial begins for Tacoma officers charged with killing Manuel Ellis
KUOW Public Radio
Making sense of SPD’s bodycam video
KXLY (ABC)
Flu and COVID vaccines coming to Washington
All northbound lanes of Maple Street Bridge closed for next three weeks
NW Public Radio
As residents rebuild, Orofino Hospital Fire reveals challenges of urban fires
The Stranger
