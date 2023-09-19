Submit Release
N.C. Plant Scientific Committee to meet Sept. 28 at the Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28, 2023

CONTACT: Julian Wilson, Plant Conservation Program Manager
NCDA&CS Plant Industry Division
919-707-3758

N.C. Plant Conservation Scientific Committee to meet Sept. 28
at the Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center

WHO/WHAT:

The N.C. Plant Conservation Scientific Committee will discuss conservation program updates and the opportunity to incorporate plant species into the State Wildlife Action Plan.   
WHEN:

Thursday, Sept. 28, 1 to 4 p.m.

 

WHERE:

Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center
4400 Reedy Creek Road, Raleigh, NC 27607
Room 201B

 
BACKGROUND
INFORMATION:

The N.C. Plant Conservation Program develops regulations, voluntary programs and cooperative partnerships to help protect imperiled species and their habitats. Responsibilities include the listing of North Carolina's protected plant species and the development of conservation programs designed to permanently protect them. Acquisition and management of important plant sites and habitats are among many methods used to boost and preserve native plants and their ecosystems.

Contact Anabela Ramalho at 919-707-3755 or by email at Anabela.Ramalho@ncagr.gov  or Julian Wilson at 919-707-3758 or by email at Julian.Wilson@ncagr.gov to RSVP for this meeting or for more details on agenda items.                       

-30-1

 

