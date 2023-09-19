Six Maryland Public Schools Named National Blue Ribbon Schools

September 19, 2023

BALTIMORE (September 19, 2023) – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has recognized six Maryland public schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023. National Blue Ribbon Schools are public and private elementary, middle, and high schools recognized for academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. As the Biden-Harris Administration partners with states and schools to accelerate academic success and transform educational opportunity in this country, we take tremendous pride in the achievements of these schools and their commitment to empowering educators, serving students, and engaging families.”

“The State Board is thrilled to recognize the achievements of these six outstanding schools as 2023 National Blue Ribbon School Award winners,” said State Board President Clarence Crawford. “Each of these schools demonstrate the best of Maryland’s school system representing every region of our State. The educators, students, families, and staff that have led their school community to this distinction should serve as models for how we can lean forward on transformation in Maryland and build on the great work being done in all corners of the State. Congratulations to each of these school communities on receiving this honor.”

“This honor truly recognizes the quality of work and instruction being provided to our students by our Maryland Blue Ribbon Schools,” said Mohammed Choudhury, State Superintendent of Schools. “Each school’s innovative achievements in preparing students for the future deserves our admiration and respect. Congratulations to our National Blue Ribbon School students and staff.”

The Maryland schools honored as National Blue Ribbon Exemplary High Performing Schools are:

Northeast Elementary School, Allegany County Public Schools

Oakdale High School, Frederick County Public Schools

Stone Mill Elementary School, Montgomery County Public Schools

Church Hill Elementary School, Queen Anne’s County Public Schools

Matapeake Elementary School, Queen Anne’s County Public Schools

Smithsburg Middle School, Washington County Public Schools

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has recognized the performance of more than 9,000 schools nationwide. Visit https://nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov to learn more about National Blue Ribbon Schools.

