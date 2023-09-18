Submit Release
The working visit of the President of Turkmenistan to New York began

18/09/2023

On September 17, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov left on a working visit to the United States of America to participate in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

At the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, new initiatives of Turkmenistan will be announced aimed at ensuring peace and security on the planet, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals proclaimed by the UN, including strengthening international cooperation in the field of energy, transport, ecology and climate change, and also in the humanitarian field.

As part of the visit, the participation of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov in the Summit in the Central Asia-US “C5+1” format is planned.

The head of state will also hold a number of bilateral meetings, including with the UN Secretary General.

