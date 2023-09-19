Meeting of the President of Turkmenistan with the UN Secretary General

19/09/2023

324

On September 18, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who is on a working visit to New York to participate in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Thanking President Serdar Berdimuhamedov for his personal participation in the global forum, the UN Secretary-General noted the active and proactive position of our country in cooperation with the Community of Nations.

Welcoming the UN Secretary-General, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov congratulated him on the successful start of the 78th session of the General Assembly, expressing confidence that it will make an important contribution to strengthening global peace and security and promoting sustainable development on the planet.

During the interested exchange of views on the priority areas of bilateral partnership, it was emphasized that Turkmenistan, guided by the principles of positive neutrality, is implementing a foreign policy aimed at ensuring the well-being of the peoples of the region and the whole world.

As noted, our country unswervingly follows the generally accepted norms of international law and the principles of the UN Charter, which is called upon to act as the main regulatory body in international relations and solutions to problems caused by global challenges. In this regard, multifaceted cooperation with the UN is a strategic priority for Turkmenistan. Our country fully supports the initiatives of the world community, carried out under the auspices of the United Nations and aimed at ensuring peace, security and sustainable development.

In this regard, the effective nature of Turkmenistan’s long-term interaction with the UN and its specialized structures was emphasized. This fruitful partnership is also embodied in the implementation of constructive initiatives of a regional and global nature put forward by the Turkmen side, in the joint implementation of major projects and programs in various fields.