The President of Turkmenistan met with the Director General of the WTO

19/09/2023

On September 18, 2023, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with the Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The head of Turkmenistan and the head of the largest international trade organization expressed satisfaction with the opportunity to discuss in a personal conversation the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation, the results of the current meeting, in the general opinion, will serve as an important impetus for further strengthening.

As noted, Turkmenistan is systematically carrying out work to stimulate the development of the national economy and improve the well-being of the people, further expand foreign economic relations and attract foreign investment to the country.

During the meeting, it was also noted that a special Government Commission operates in Turkmenistan, which is charged with studying issues related to our country’s accession to the WTO, as well as preparing relevant proposals. As a result of the work done, in July 2020, Turkmenistan was assigned observer status, and in February 2022, the status of an acceding country (“active observer”) to the World Trade Organization.