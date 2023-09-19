The President of Turkmenistan and the President of the Republic of Korea discussed issues of cooperation

19/09/2023

On September 18, 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, met with the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol.

Stressing that he is very pleased with today’s meeting in New York, the President of Turkmenistan expressed confidence that the current negotiations will help identify new ways for the development of bilateral relations and will give an effective impetus to their further expansion.

As noted, Turkmen-Korean relations and mutually beneficial partnership, based on the principles of equality, mutual benefit, respect and trust, have been actively developed and continue to grow steadily in an ascending line, filling with qualitatively new content.

Stressing that our states are currently fruitfully cooperating not only in a bilateral format, but also within the framework of international organizations, primarily the UN, the interlocutors noted with satisfaction the established constructive partnership in supporting initiatives aimed at achieving lasting peace, sustainable sustainability and security .

Successful bilateral interaction within the framework of the Central Asia-Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum was also noted. As part of Turkmenistan’s chairmanship in this structure, the 16th meeting of this Forum is planned to be held in Ashgabat in November. In this regard, the head of Turkmenistan expressed firm confidence that its results will contribute to the coordination of joint efforts with the Republic of Korea in the implementation of economic, cultural and humanitarian projects at the regional level.

Particular emphasis was placed on the growing role of parliamentary diplomacy. In this context, the great importance of the ongoing high-level mutual visits was emphasized. Thus, the visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Korea in November 2022, the visit of the Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Kim Jin-pyo to Turkmenistan in July 2023, as well as the visit of the Mejlis delegation to the Republic of Korea taking place these days to participate in the inter-parliamentary forum, they brought Turkmen-Korean cooperation in this area to a new level.

In conclusion, the mutual readiness of the parties was confirmed to continue to make the necessary joint efforts to bring Turkmen-Korean relations to a qualitatively new level for the benefit of the two states.