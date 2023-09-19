Supporting gender equality in PEI

CANADA, September 19 - Islanders are encouraged to recognize and support women and the contributions they make to the growth, development and character of Prince Edward Island as part of Gender Equality Week.

September 17 to 23, 2023 is Gender Equality Week in Canada. This year’s theme, United for Gender Equality: Stronger Together, highlights Canada’s commitment to inclusivity and equality by recognizing and celebrating the diversity within the country.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential. From eliminating discrimination and harmful stereotypes to preventing gender-based violence, advancing gender equality contributes to a higher quality of life for everyone.” - Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Natalie Jameson.

Gender Equality Week is an opportunity to raise awareness of the important contributions women and gender diverse communities have made to the growth, development, character and identity of Canada; to celebrate the significant achievements and accomplishments that we have made in advancing gender equality; and to reconfirm our commitment to address persistent gender equality gaps in our country.

Media contact:

Autumn Tremere

Education and Early Years

Interministerial Women’s Secretariat

agtremere@gov.pe.ca