Catalyst Advisors LP Appoints Jason Turner as Director
EINPresswire.com/ -- Catalyst Advisors LP, a top boutique executive-recruitment firm specializing in the life-sciences sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Turner as a new Director working out of the firm’s London office. With a rich background in biotech and digital health, Jason’s addition to the team further bolsters Catalyst's mission of connecting exceptional talent with innovative companies committed to advancing patient care through cutting-edge therapies.
After completing bachelor's and master's degrees in Biomedical Science from St George's Hospital Medical School in London, Jason transitioned to executive recruitment in 2010. He has more than a decade of experience serving and advising prestigious biotech, pharma, medtech and digital health clients on building their executive leadership teams and boards.
"Jason's career trajectory in the biotech sector strengthens our capacity to address the evolving leadership needs of our clients,” said John Archer, Founder and Partner at Catalyst Advisors. “We're confident that his insights will play a key role in driving our mission forward."
Added Arnaldo De Lisio, a partner at Catalyst based in London: “We’re very excited that Jason is joining Catalyst Advisors. His experience and skill sets align perfectly with Catalyst's commitment to driving innovation in the industry."
About Catalyst Advisors LP
Catalyst Advisors is a global executive recruiting firm that is singularly focused on connecting visionary leaders with life sciences organizations at all stages of growth. Their team includes a purposeful mix of seasoned recruiters and category experts who employ a white-glove approach to help their clients build transformational boardrooms and executive teams. For more information, please visit: www.catalystadvisorslp.com.
Rrona Rama
