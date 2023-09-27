Submit Release
Traci Slatton's "The Sculptor's Wife" Captures Impact DOCS Awards Best Documentary Short Ahead of WWI Memorial Unveil

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The much-anticipated unveiling of the World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C., set for September 13, 2024, becomes the vivid backdrop of Director Traci Lynn Slatton's multi-award-winning short documentary, "The Sculptor's Wife." Delving deep into the monumental journey of art, love, and dedication, the film has captured the Best Documentary Short at the esteemed Impact DOCS Awards.

The documentary intimately captures the nuances of the relationship between Slatton and her husband, Master Sculptor Sabin Howard, as he races against time to sculpt the Memorial's 60-foot tableau with its 38 lifelike figures.

But Slatton's filmmaking journey is just beginning. Currently, she is working on her next short film, "One Soldier's Journey," which narrates the story of veteran Ricky Zambrano. Zambrano, who stands as the veteran model for Sabin Howard's sculptures in the WWI Memorial, embodies the spirit and sacrifice of countless soldiers, making his portrayal in the memorial deeply significant.

Additionally, Slatton is also at the helm of an expansive feature documentary titled "Heroic." An extraordinary making-of documentary sculpted from over 4000hrs of footage, that promises to take audiences through the entire process, from the moment of winning the bid for the Memorial to its grand unveiling. To learn more about this ambitious venture, visit www.heroicdocumentary.com and https://superhumanfilm.productions/.

As the countdown to the unveiling continues, both the WWI Memorial and Slatton's cinematic portrayal of its journey promise to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of many, celebrating the true essence of art, dedication, and remembrance.

About Traci L. Slatton
An alumnus of Yale and Columbia, Traci L. Slatton wears many hats—author, filmmaker, and producer. With novels like "Immortal" under her belt, and deeply personal films such as "A Sculptor's Wife," she continues to craft narratives that captivate and resonate. https://tracilslatton.com.

For more on Sabin Howard and the World War 1 Memorial, please visit https://sabinhoward.com/ and https://sabinhoward.com/wwiMemorialprocess/videoswwimem/

For more details about "The Sculptor's Wife" visit http://thesculptorswife.film/ and to schedule an interview with Traci Lynn Slatton, please contact Samantha@epecmedia.com.

Samantha Maez
EPEC Media Group, Inc.
+1 562-201-4357
Samantha@EPECmedia.com

Official Trailer for Traci Lynn Slatton's multi-award winning short documentary, "The Sculptor's Wife"

