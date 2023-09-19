Trimble Partners with Next Generation Logistics Dynamics TMS® to Bring Dynamic Transportation Procurement to Shippers

Today, we’re proud to announce that we’ve partnered with Trimble, to Bring Dynamic Procurement to Shippers via our Dynamics TMS Software Solutions.

We are looking forward to enhancing our TMS offerings with Trimble's Engage Lane capabilities and expand our product features available to our shipper customers !”
— Aristides (Ari) P. Smith, CEO
INVERNESS, IL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A First-of-its-Kind Integration
Founded in 1988, Next Generation Logistics is a leading TMS provider whose Dynamics TMS®, managed transportation services and real-time APIs are used by hundreds of shippers. Now, Next Generation Logistics has integrated Trimble’s Engage Lane capabilities into Dynamics TMS® to Bring Dynamic transportation procurement to shipper customers.

By connecting Next Generation Logistics’ Dynamics TMS®, the Engage Lane procurement solution, this integration provides a dynamic, lane-level procurement process through a streamlined workflow from start to finish: from order tendering, to bidding, to awarding freight and fulfillment.

This end-to-end integration between a shipper and Dynamics TMS® is the first of its kind in the transportation industry. Next Generation Logistics’ cutting-edge transportation management solution is used by premium shipper customers.

A Mutually Beneficial Partnership
With more than 35 years of hands-on experience in supply chain technology and a broad network of shippers, Next Generation Logistics is an outstanding integration partner that complements and provides new opportunities for Trimble’s carrier network. The Engage Lane solution directly connects shippers and carriers, allowing them to establish the best way to move freight together. With Engage Lane, shippers and carriers build relationships based on their needs and priorities, and expedite contracting, onboarding and transactional processes, closing deals in days instead of months, and all parties can more effectively utilize available capacity.

The system intelligently matches shipper lanes and carrier routes based on many factors, which are scored and shared – ultimately allowing carriers to submit bids for lanes that make sense for them, while providing shippers with additional capacity that meets their needs. Both the carrier and shipper TMS’s are connected to Trimble’s Transportation Cloud to create an EDI connection, so freight tenders can happen right away, mutually benefitting both shippers looking to move goods and carriers looking to fill capacity.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Next Generation Logistics to bring Engage Lane to their customer base,” said Kelly Williams, Network Strategy product lead at Trimble. “Forward-looking partnerships like these truly help deliver on our vision for a connected, dynamic and resilient supply chain.”

This strategic partnership with Trimble is just the first step toward increased connectivity and collaboration, enabled by the Transportation Cloud. Stay tuned for future integrations that can help drive your business forward.

Mr. Mike Scott
Next Generation Logistics, Inc.
+1 847-963-0007 ext. 136
mikescott@nextgeneration.com
Next Generation Logistics, Inc.
1611 Colonial Parkway
Inverness, Illinois, 60067
United States
+1 847-910-3888
Next Generation Logistics, Inc. (NGL) founded in 1988, is a leader in technology-based supply chain services and transportation software solutions. The company has 3 distinct divisions focusing on outsourced managed transportation services, transportation management software (TMS), and supply chain network optimization studies. NGL is a USA based company, owned by its managers and managed by its owners, with no foreign ownership or outsider investment that can adversely influence corporate policies and direction. Our business is based on the economic premise that our customers can obtain single source, expert supply chain advice, services and modern technology at reasonable prices. NGL is a Certified Microsoft Partner

https://www.nextgeneration.com

