Next Generation Logistics Honored as a “2023 Most Promising Microsoft Dynamics Solutions Provider” by CIO Review
The article gives an in-depth look at NGL’s solutions and highlights the way they help clients optimize their processes, improve visibility, and profitability.
We are truly honored to be selected by CIO Review for 2023 and will continue to work within the ecosystem to provide value in our software products and services offerings.”INVERNESS, IL, USA, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CIO Review recognized Next Generation Logistics (NGL) for their impressive technology-based supply chain solutions. As a long-term Microsoft partner with a customizable customer experience, NGL has been able to offer a range of unique solutions to the businesses they work with. NGL offers Managed Transportation Programs (MTP) as well as their software, Dynamics TMS, which offers a solution for Dynamics 365 F&O and Business Central (BC).
The transportation industry is no stranger to the rapidly evolving global geo-political landscape and technological advancements. Consequentially, industry players today face the grappling challenge of keeping up with these changes. Smaller transportation companies with limited resources are particularly struggling to adapt quickly and stay competitive. In addition, data management and analysis have emerged as critical areas of concern, and the vast proliferation of data from various sources has made it increasingly difficult for these organizations to extract actionable insights.
Addressing these issues for transportation companies is Next Generation Logistics (NGL), a leader in technology-based supply chain solutions. Having over 35 years of hands-on experience in the industry and being a long-term Microsoft partner allows NGL to leverage and integrate Microsoft technologies to offer advanced transportation software, managed transportation services, and supply chain consulting.
About Next Generation Logistics (NGL)
Next Generation Logistics, Inc. is a leading Managed Transportation Services, and advanced Transportation (TMS) Software. For the past 35 years. NGL has worked with companies in various consumer product, process manufacturing and wholesale distribution industries recommending and implementing proven repeatable concepts, strategies, and software technology that drive down costs and improve operating efficiencies within their customers supply chains. https://www.nextgeneration.com
