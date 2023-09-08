Next Generation Logistics Names Mike Scott as Director of Business Development

Next Generation Logistics

NGL

Mr. Mike Scott, has joined Next Generation Logistics Director of Business Development Software & Services

We are extremely pleased to have an individual with Mike's experience and energy join our company !”
— Ari Smith, CEO
INVERNESS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Generation Logistics, Inc. (NGL) is pleased to announce that Mr. Mike Scott, MBA, has joined our team as a Director of Business Development. Mike is responsible for building and expanding new and existing customer and NGL partner relationships to achieve successful customer outcomes using our DynamicsTMS Software Solutions and Managed Transportation Services.

Mike is a proven leader with over 20 years of IT consulting experience in a variety of industries. Prior to joining NGL, Mike served in leadership roles at the University of Notre Dame designing and implementing technology solutions. We look forward to Mike sharing his knowledge and expertise to support our business and to fuel our passion for achieving outstanding results for our customers.

In his free time, Mike and his wife Mary love spending time with their two children traveling, exploring, and serving their community in a variety of charitable endeavors. We welcome Mike to the NGL family!

Aristides (Ari) P Smith
Next Generation Logistics, Inc.
+1 847-963-0007 ext. 112
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Next Generation Logistics Names Mike Scott as Director of Business Development

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Aristides (Ari) P Smith
Next Generation Logistics, Inc.
+1 847-963-0007 ext. 112
Company/Organization
Next Generation Logistics, Inc.
1611 Colonial Parkway
Inverness, Illinois, 60067
United States
+1 847-910-3888
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Next Generation Logistics, Inc. (NGL) founded in 1988, is a leader in technology-based supply chain services and transportation software solutions. The company has 3 distinct divisions focusing on outsourced managed transportation services, transportation management software (TMS), and supply chain network optimization studies. NGL is a USA based company, owned by its managers and managed by its owners, with no foreign ownership or outsider investment that can adversely influence corporate policies and direction. Our business is based on the economic premise that our customers can obtain single source, expert supply chain advice, services and modern technology at reasonable prices. NGL is a Certified Microsoft Partner

https://www.nextgeneration.com

More From This Author
Next Generation Logistics Names Mike Scott as Director of Business Development
Next Generation Logistics Honored as a “2023 Most Promising Microsoft Dynamics Solutions Provider” by CIO Review
NGL Announces The General Release Dynamics TMS® 8.5.3 for Microsoft D365 F&O and Business Central
View All Stories From This Author