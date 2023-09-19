Anti-Hate Task Force Virtual Meeting Scheduled for Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. postponed until Oct. 10

MARYLAND, September 19 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

From the Office of Council President Evan Glass





ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 19, 2023—The Montgomery County Anti-Hate Task Force’s Muslim cohort will present their policy recommendations to the task force at a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m., instead of tonight at 7 p.m.

For Muslim community members who were unable to attend the last listening session or who may have felt uncomfortable sharing their experiences in a public setting, the Muslim cohort has created an online survey to hear from residents who identify as Muslim: https://forms.gle/5TrzdJWsmzCbhAMKA.

Additionally, the Latino/Hispanic cohort will present their policy recommendations on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. Both meetings will be held virtually.

The Anti-Hate Task Force was formally adopted through a resolution with unanimous support in June. The task force is made up of community and faith leaders working to engage the community and develop recommendations to inform policies that promote safety and combat hate crimes in Montgomery County.

Cohort groups representing the Jewish, Black/African American, LGBTQ+, Asian American and Pacific Islander, Latino/Hispanic and Muslim communities will present their policy recommendations at meetings throughout the fall. Each of the six cohort groups may also hold listening sessions to provide an opportunity for the public to engage and provide input.

The full task force will submit its final report with recommendations for legislation, regulations, policies and procedures related to the Council and other County agencies and present it on Nov. 28.

The Muslim cohort’s virtual meeting will take place on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. and will be conducted via Zoom. Members of the public can register here. The meeting will be available to watch live on YouTube.

Visit the Council webpage for the schedule of upcoming meetings, listening sessions and to watch past meetings.

Members of the media must RSVP by Oct. 10 at noon by emailing Selena Mendy Singleton at selena.singleton@montgomerycountymd.gov.

