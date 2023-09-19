STUCKEY AUTOMOTIVE PURCHASES PRICE MOTOR SALES DEALERSHIP

Blair & Centre County-based Automotive Group Expands into Huntingdon County with New Store.

DUNCANSVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Matt Stuckey, President of Stuckey Automotive, has announced the acquisition of Price Motor Sales, located at 288 Water Street in Cassville, PA. Price Motor Sales, a Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealer first established in 1943, is owned and operated by Fred and Susan Price. The dealership will be known as Stuckey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram effective September 18, 2023.

The all-new Stuckey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will mark the sixth dealership under the Stuckey Automotive group of companies. Stuckey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram joins Stuckey Ford and Stuckey Subaru, both in Hollidaysburg, Stuckey GMC in Altoona, Stuckey Ford of Bellefonte, and the newly renovated Stuckey Mitsubishi Super Centre in State College.

The buy / sell transpired when the Price family phoned Matt Stuckey. Mr. Fred Price stated, “We’ve been dreaming about the next chapter of our lives for a while now. Before we could act on anything, we had to consider the future of our dealership. We wanted to find someone who would respect and care for our employees, our community, and our family’s legacy as much as we do. It turns out we didn’t have to look too far. We found that someone in Matt Stuckey.”

Matt Stuckey, President of Stuckey Automotive, replied, “It’s been a lot of fun working with a multigenerational family-owned business, like ours, to bring this deal to fruition. We are grateful for the opportunity that’s been bestowed upon us. Stuckey Automotive is now positioned to sell Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram products and service those vehicles to a new market here in Central PA.”

Price Motor Sales employs seven sales and service professionals. “Buying a dealership is one thing. Retaining a dealership’s talent is quite another. Fortunately for us, the Price sales and service teams have accepted our offer to join the Stuckey Automotive organization. This will certainly help to advance our recruiting efforts in the Huntingdon area,” added Samantha Longenecker, Director of Human Resources at Stuckey Automotive. The Price family will continue to own and operate the Price Motor Collision Repair Center in Cassville.

Stuckey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will host a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony in the Spring of 2024, at which time the company will announce plans to move the dealership to a new permanent location in Huntingdon. For more information about Stuckey Automotive, please contact Karen Beauchamp, Marketing Director, at 814.693.4866 or Karen@StuckeyAuto.com.