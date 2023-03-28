STUCKEY MITSUBISHI RELOCATES, ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE

Stuckey Mitsubishi Super Centre

Dealership Opens New Location to Serve as Centre County Hub

DUNCANSVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stuckey Automotive, the area’s largest and fastest growing automotive group in Central Pennsylvania, announces its Stuckey Mitsubishi dealership has relocated from 150 Shiloh Road to 3400 East College Avenue in State College, effective Tuesday, March 28th. Concurrently, the group publicizes the dealership will subsequently be known as the Stuckey Mitsubishi Super Centre.

In August 2021, the automotive group purchased the former headquarters of the Centre Daily Times, a 40,000 square foot building, and began to repurpose the building for its sales and service operations in March 2022 using locally-owned businesses when feasible. At its completion, the facility boasts a vast showroom with industrial finishes, conference rooms, employee areas, and a state-of-the-art service center with 13 two-post vehicle lifts, an alignment lift, and onsite car wash.

“Today has been a long time coming. We began our search for what would be Stuckey Mitsubishi’s permanent location over two years ago. By happenstance the Centre Daily Times was making plans to move their operations right around the same time. When we first toured the building, we could visualize a layout that bears a striking resemblance to what stands today. We knew we were home,” said Matt Stuckey, President of Stuckey Automotive.

Stuckey continued, “I’m most proud of our team and the hundreds of talented men and women who accepted the magnitude of this project, knowing full well the highs and lows. In many ways, this building signifies our commitment to Centre County. We wanted the name of our dealership to evoke that same feeling of fortitude and staying power and so we thought it opportune to rename the dealership the Stuckey Mitsubishi Super Centre.”

Stuckey Mitsubishi currently staffs 20 full-time sales and service professionals. “The beauty of having this massive space is that we can recruit and retain a larger team. We’re working with local career and technology schools to connect with students looking to develop their craft right here in State College. I implore all automotive students and licensed service technicians to email me at SamanthaL@StuckeyAuto.com so we can discuss your next move toward a promising, lucrative career at Stuckey Automotive,” said Samantha Longenecker, Human Resources Director at Stuckey Automotive.

The dealership’s service center is open Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. The sales center, which boasts an inventory of hundreds of new and used Mitsubishi models and preowned vehicles, is open weekdays, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. For more information, please contact Karen Beauchamp, Marketing Director, at 814.693.4866 or Karen@StuckeyAuto.com.

About Stuckey Automotive:

Stuckey Automotive, established in 1959 with the founding of Stuckey Ford in Hollidaysburg, is a Duncansville-based dealership that proudly serves the communities in Blair and Centre counties and throughout central Pennsylvania. Collectively, the Stuckey Automotive dealerships serve the Ford, Subaru, GM, Mitsubishi, commercial vehicle, and used vehicle markets. A solution for all automotive needs, each dealership offers a complementary service and parts center and access to the Stuckey Automotive Collision Center. For more information, visit StuckeyAutomotive.com.

# # #

Media Contact:

Karen Beauchamp

Marketing Director

Stuckey Automotive

Karen@StuckeyAuto.com

StuckeyAutomotive.com