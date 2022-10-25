STUCKEY AUTOMOTIVE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF FOOD DRIVE CHALLENGE AMONG LOCAL DEALERSHIPS

Stuckey Automotive Logo

Local Dealerships Rally for Second Year to Benefit St. Vincent de Paul’s “Food for Families” Soup Kitchen.

It’s been a blast to witness this campaign take on a life of its own. From the time each of dealership emphatically accepted the challenge, we all knew it was going to be something special... ” — Matt Stuckey

DUNCANSVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stuckey Automotive announces the return of the 2nd Annual Stuckey Automotive Food Bank Challenge benefitting the St. Vincent de Paul’s Food for Families Soup Kitchen in Altoona. The teams of Courtesy Motors, Blaise Alexander of Altoona (formerly Dean Patterson Automotive), Altoona Honda, and Five Star Mitsubishi have once again accepted the Stuckey Automotive Food Bank Challenge to collect the most non-perishable for families facing hunger this holiday season. The Challenge, which is now underway, will conclude on Friday, December 9th. Representatives from each dealership will gather at the Food for Families Soup Kitchen in Altoona on Tuesday, December 12th, to count the donated food items and proclaim the winning team.

Collectively, the five dealerships accumulated 13,793 non-perishable food items that helped feed over 500 local families last holiday season.

“It’s been a blast to witness this campaign take on a life of its own. From the time each of dealership emphatically accepted the challenge, we all knew it was going to be something special. And it was. Now that we know what to expect from Courtesy, Blaise Alexander, Altoona Honda, and Greg’s team at Five Star, our team is fixated on garnering a tremendous amount of food for this year’s Challenge. They’ll do it, too!” commented Matt Stuckey, president of Stuckey Automotive.

Jean Johnson, Sales Manager at Blaise Alexander of Altoona, added, “It’s the nature of our business to compete for market share. We’re known to kick our competing nature up a notch when it comes to helping our neighbors. Knowing our team like I do I can say with cert they are bound and determined to win this Challenge and brighten the holidays for hundreds of families!”



Throughout the Challenge, non-perishable donations can be dropped-off to a dealership of choice. Donations can also be made to the St. Vincent de Paul’s Food for Families Soup Kitchen at 2201 Union Avenue in Altoona during select hours.

Dealerships interested in joining the Stuckey Automotive Food Bank Challenge are asked to please contact Karen Beauchamp, Marketing Director, at 814.693.4866 or Karen@StuckeyAuto.com.

About Stuckey Automotive:

Stuckey Automotive, established in 1959 with the founding of Stuckey Ford in Hollidaysburg, is a Duncansville-based dealership that proudly serves the communities in Blair and Centre counties and throughout central Pennsylvania. Collectively, the Stuckey Automotive dealerships serve the Ford, Subaru, GM, Mitsubishi, commercial vehicle, and used vehicle markets. A solution for all automotive needs, each dealership offers a complementary service and parts center and access to the Stuckey Automotive Collision Center. For more information, visit StuckeyAutomotive.com.

# # #