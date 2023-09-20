Marie Antoinette's Sapphire Diamonds Fashion Reveal: A Bold Statement For Sexual Assault Victims

Marie Antoinette is the designer and creative behind this powerful streetwear collection. The Sapphire Diamonds Fashion Reveal Event and Fundraiser will be held on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 6PM at the Atlanta Event Center. The musical landscape will be further enriched by the talents of violinist Joy Black. The evening promises to be an immersive experience, beginning with the premiere of the documentary, "I Don't Want You." With designs featuring phrases like "Kiss Me" and "Why Did You Wear That?", Marie Antoinette transforms words often used derogatorily into powerful statements of defiance against perpetrators of sexual assault.

The Sapphire Diamonds Fashion Reveal is designed to raise awareness about the pervasive issue of sexual assault, a cause deeply personal to Marie Antoinette.

I chose graffiti as the inspiration for my design because of the legacy of the art form. Graffiti is a form of vandalism, and yet it is one of the most powerful forms of art and expression today.” — Marie Antoinette

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a powerful fusion of fashion and activism, Atlanta's renowned fashion designer, Marie Antoinette, is set to unveil her latest collection, Sapphire Diamonds, on October 1, 2023. This event is taking place at the Atlanta Event Center, and will draw influencers, designers, musicians, and creatives from around Atlanta and beyond.

The Sapphire Diamonds Fashion Reveal is designed to raise awareness about the pervasive issue of sexual assault, a cause deeply personal to Marie Antoinette. The evening promises to be an immersive experience, beginning with the premiere of the documentary, "I Don't Want You." This film delves into the inspiration behind the Sapphire Diamonds collection, sharing personal experiences, and advice, while offering a behind-the-scenes look at the creation and inspiration of the collection.

But the evening doesn't stop there. Attendees will be treated to live entertainment from the likes of Crissy Collins, known for her work with Beyoncé, who will also be hosting the event. The musical landscape will be further enriched by the talents of violinist Joy Black and opera-trained vocalist Zorian Wilson. And for those with an appetite, a private chef will cater to VIP attendees, while general admission guests can enjoy a selection of hors d'oeuvres.

The Sapphire Diamonds event has also gained support from Molly Hopkins, a well-known TV personality from the hit reality show, “90-day Fiancé”.

The event will also pay tribute to two remarkable women: Katie Koestner, founder of the Take Back The Night Foundation, and Erica Atkins of Birdsong Bookstore, a community pillar who tragically lost her life this year.

Marie Antoinette's partnership with the Take Back The Night Foundation for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, began in April this year, her dedication and advocacy in designing her bold streetwear collection is a testament to her commitment to this cause. Her previous works, like the documentary and book titled MELANIN, have always centered around social justice issues. The Sapphire Diamonds collection is no different.

Drawing inspiration from graffiti, the collection is both a celebration of artful activism and a poignant commentary on violation. With designs featuring phrases like "Kiss Me" and "Why Did You Wear That?", Marie Antoinette transforms words often used derogatorily into powerful statements of defiance against perpetrators of sexual assault.

The Take Back the Night Foundation is the oldest worldwide movement to stand against sexual violence. To view some of the latest statistics on sexual assault, visit: https://takebackthenight.org/.

Marie Antoinette's Sapphire Diamonds collection is more than just fashion, it is an artistic and creative narrative that is meant to remind individuals, regardless of their experiences, about the resources that are out there that can help them through challenging circumstances.

Tickets for this event are now available. To support the event, explore sponsorship opportunities, or to purchase tickets, visit: https://sdstreetwear.eventbrite.com/.

For media inquiries, contact: marieantoinette929@gmail.com or visit: www.marieantoinette929.com.

About Marie Antoinette: Marie Antoinette is an award-winning documentary filmmaker, fashion designer, and author based in Atlanta. With a passion for social justice, her work consistently addresses pressing societal issues, using her platform to inspire change and make a difference.

About Take Back The Night Foundation: Take Back The Night Foundation is a global initiative committed to ending sexual violence in all forms. Through events, marches, and educational programs, the foundation seeks to create safe communities and respectful relationships for everyone.

